posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025



Quoting: PI(M)P Your Clock – Kai Uwe's Blog —

A key difference between X11 and Wayland is that Wayland is descriptive, not prescriptive. For example, a drop down menu under X11 is a window with no border that is placed in a very specific location determined by the application. It then grabs all the input so that up and down arrows work and clicking outside will dismiss it. That also means that global shortcuts won’t work while the menu is open. You can’t take a screenshot of it, you can’t even lock your screen. In 2025, this is embarrassing.

Under Wayland on the other hand, such a menu is an XDG Popup. The application tells the compositor what button it came from and what to do when it can’t fit (flip to the other side, scroll, etc). The compositor then gets to decide where to put the menu (not crossing display boundaries, for example) and to make sure it goes away when you click elsewhere or switch to a different application.