news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025



Quoting: 7 things every Linux beginner should know before downloading their first distro | ZDNET —

I can still remember the moment I switched from Windows to Linux. Back then, I didn't have anyone there to tell me what to expect. It would have been nice to get even a bit of advice from someone with Linux experience in the know to say, "Hey, you'll want to know about this before you start down that path."

It would have made things easier. Instead, I took just dove right in, hoping I could figure it all out as I went.

The good news: Linux today is not nearly as difficult as it was back then. In fact, Linux is downright easy.