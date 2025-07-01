IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 196 is available for testing

news

Hot on the heels of our recent WireGuard release, the next IPFire update is ready for testing! It comes packed with further WireGuard enhancements, high-resolution consoles, many package updates, and important bug and security fixes.

To keep IPFire aligned with the latest developments in the Linux ecosystem, we have rebased the IPFire kernel to Linux 6.12.34. This brings improved hardware support, better performance, and various security enhancements under the hood.

Alongside that, we have also updated GCC, IPFire’s main compiler suite, to version 15. This major update enables further optimizations across the entire distribution, making IPFire faster and more efficient—now and in the future.