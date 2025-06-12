news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2025



Quoting: GNOME 49 Will Require Deeper systemd Integration —

GNOME’s relationship with systemd has been debated among Linux users and distributions for years. While the desktop environment hasn’t officially required systemd for core functionality, many of its components have leaned heavily on systemd’s ecosystem, particularly logind, its session management service.

Now, GNOME is taking further steps to deepen its integration with systemd, a move that will make running the desktop on alternative init systems significantly more difficult.

To be clear, GNOME hasn’t been entirely systemd-agnostic for a while. Since 2015, it has relied on logind for session and seat management, dropping support for the older ConsoleKit. However, logind doesn’t have to run under systemd—projects like elogind have allowed GNOME to function on systems running OpenRC, runit, or BSD init.