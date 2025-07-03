news
Libreboot 25.06 “Luminous Lemon” released!
A corresponding Canoeboot 25.06 release is also available.
There was a Libreboot 25.04 release in April 2025, but that is retroactively regarded as an RC of 25.06. The original 25.06 release announcement showed changes since 25.04, but the changelog is now relative to December 2024. This reflects the revised release schedule. It means that the changelog is much bigger, and also includes the changes that went in Libreboot 25.04.
Today’s Libreboot 25.06 revision is a stable release, whereas the previous stable release was Libreboot 20241206. This revised release log lists all changes as of today, 30 June 2025, since the Libreboot 20241206 release of December 2024.