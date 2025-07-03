news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2025



Quoting: How I Use the Linux Terminal Without Destroying My OS —

Linux has inherited much of its design philosophy from Unix, which was first developed at Bell Labs starting in the late 1960s. Back then, there were no personal computers. Computing was done on large mainframes or minicomputers. Computer operating systems were designed for professional, experienced users. Unix, especially, was considered "by programmers, for programmers."

While there have been great strides to broaden the accessibility of Unix-like systems with friendlier user interfaces, the Linux terminal reflects its technical roots. Unlike in modern GUI environments, Linux shells don't try to protect you from yourself. If you want to delete a file or modify it, even an important file, if you have the correct permissions, it will let you go straight ahead, even if it would damage the system.

If you delete a file in the terminal, you can't get it back. It's gone forever, unless you have a backup.