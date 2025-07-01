news

Choose the GPL instead of a "no attribution" license for your next program

Just because a license is free does not mean it serves the goals of the free software movement well. With no attribution (NA) licenses, things can get really bad. NA licenses are simple, non-copyleft free software licenses, compatible with the GNU General Public License (GPL). But they do not require preserving copyright and license notices. Using these licenses leads to confusion, liability risk, and taking freedom away from users.

When there is no copyright notice, you are not able to identify who has given permission to use the software. Consequently, it becomes significantly harder to determine if the license was granted by an authorized person. Users may also think that, without a license notice, they have received a nonfree program. Additionally, while NA licenses do not contain a requirement to preserve the copyright and license notices, that doesn't actually mean these notices can be removed. In some jurisdictions, if not most, removing copyright-related information may actually constitute copyright infringement.

While NA licenses are still free software licenses, even if you preserve the notices anyone who receives the program from you might remove them. Instead of advancing the goals of the free software movement, NA licenses have a saddening antisocial effect. If the notice is removed from a program under this kind of license, it in effect becomes nonfree to anyone who receives the program after. Such users are left on their own to find the source code and confirm freedom from the original distributors. To avoid this major risk, we recommend that you seek differently licensed free software programs that do the same job when possible.