Linux Kernel, Microsoft Front Groups, and 'Linux' Foundation
The New Stack ☛ eBPF Has a Bright Future in Infrastructure Development
You can think of eBPF as a “universal assembly language,” Borkmann said, though it is one most developers will never see, opting for an interface to their programming language of choice.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.27: System Info, Retro Tools, Fedora 32-bit Update, Torvalds vs Bcachefs and More GNU/Linux Stuff
Hackaday ☛ Why The Latest Linux Kernel Won’t Run On Your 486 And 586 Anymore
Some time ago, Linus Torvalds made a throwaway comment that sent ripples through the Linux world. Was it perhaps time to abandon support for the now-ancient Intel 486? Developers had already abandoned the 386 in 2012, and Torvalds openly mused if the time was right to make further cuts for the benefit of modernity.
It would take three long years, but that eventuality finally came to pass. As of version 6.15, the Linux kernel will no longer support chips running the 80486 architecture, along with a gaggle of early “586” chips as well. It’s all down to some housekeeping and precise technical changes that will make the new code inoperable with the machines of the past.
'Linux' Foundation and Microsoft OSI
LWN ☛ The Netdev Foundation launches [Ed: 'Linux' Foundation conflict of interest]
The Netdev
Foundation, which is "a user-led effort under the supervision of the
'Linux' Foundation, focused on financially supporting Linux networking
development", has announced its
existence.
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ LinuxFr.org joins the OSI: strengthening the francophone community [Ed: OSI is a corrupt front group that's shilling Microsoft. LinuxFr.org is perhaps not fully aware of this.]
We welcome LinuxFr.org as an OSI Affiliate and look forward to collaborating with them to support our shared commitment to Open Source. Their participation strengthens our international network and underscores the importance of nurturing Open Source cultures in all languages and regions.
