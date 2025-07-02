Tux Machines

Dangerous US Supreme Court Decision for Online Privacy and Security

The United States Supreme Court last week ruled that a state age verification law is constitutional. As the Internet Society argued in a joint legal filing, the Texas law risks the privacy, security, and open nature of the Internet we all rely on.  

How Educators Run the Internet

Just as you can learn to drive a car without having to learn to make one (but would prefer that whoever built the car had relevant training!), different roles in the Internet ecosystem require different skills.  

LinuxGizmos.com

Red Pitaya and Texas Instruments Collaborate on New STEMlab Boards for High-Performance Data Acquisition

Red Pitaya has unveiled new open-source STEMlab TI boards developed with Texas Instruments for demanding signal processing tasks in photonics, sensing, and laboratory automation. By incorporating TI’s precision analog components, the boards aim to combine accuracy and low jitter in a compact design.

RoyalBlue54L Feather with Nordic nRF54L15 and RISC-V Coprocessor for Thread, Matter, and Zigbee

The RoyalBlue54L Feather is an upcoming development board designed to deliver a full-featured experience in the familiar Feather footprint. This board integrates Nordic’s next-generation nRF54L15, targeting developers working on modern wireless IoT applications.

Shuttle NT10H Leverages Intel Core Ultra and Available in Barebones option

The Shuttle NT10H is part of the XPC nano lineup and is designed as a compact, NUC-style mini PC for multitasking and heavier workloads. It uses Intel Core Ultra processors based on the Meteor Lake architecture, combining CPU cores, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and a dedicated AI Boost NPU providing up to 34 TOPS of AI performance.

YY3588 Development Board with up to 32GB RAM, 2.5GbE Port and Onboard NFC

Youyeetoo has just launched a platform based on Rockchip’s RK3588 SoC with a modular system-on-module design, targeting industrial automation and edge IoT projects that demand high performance and flexible connectivity. Key features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, optional 4G connectivity, and dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, including a 1GbE and an extra 2.5GbE port.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.4.2 Improves the Kicker App Menu Widget, Spectacle, and More

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4.1, the KDE Plasma 6.4.2 update makes the “New!” badges applied to newly-installed apps in the Kickoff application launcher more appealing and easier to read and lets users activate the power/session actions using the Enter key in the Kicker Application Menu widget.

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Now Ships with AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 was unveiled in late May 2025 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. However, many customers and some of my readers complained that there’s no AMD version of this beautiful masterpiece.

Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds

The Steam Client update for June 30th, 2025, enables Proton by default for games that don’t have a native Linux build, which is equivalent to setting the “Enable SteamPlay for other titles” option to the enabled state. Also for Linux gamers, this release improves the installation speed of Steam Client updates.

digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis

digiKam 8.7 is here three and a half months after digiKam 8.6 with a new tool to perform auto-rotation based on content analysis using Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), the ability to automatically start a new face recognition scan when new faces are confirmed/tagged, and updates to the Face Classifier to improve performance and accuracy.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Security Leftovers

Sudo

Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Steam and Linux gaming is safe: Fedora will not drop 32-bit support after all — dev says proposal was 'not some conspiracy to break the gaming use case'
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis
French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS
The French city of Lyon has decided to ditch Microsoft’s Office suite and plans to adopt Linux and PostgreSQL
Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel
PI(M)P Your Clock
Software: Incus 6.14, Wireplumber, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, App Center, and More
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Open Hardware/Modding: Radxa, Olimex, Arduino, and More
Red Hat Leftovers
Updates From Debian Developers and Sparky
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show, Chimera GNU/Linux vs XLibre, What’s in the SOSS?
Barry Kauler on PKGget in EasyOS
Applications: Linux App Release Roundup, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, GnuCash, and OsmAnd
Games: Pixel Wheels, Godot 4.5 Beta 2, and Bazzite on the Steam Deck
Kernel and Graphics: Linus Torvalds, Jonathan Corbet, Dave Airlie, Mike Blumenkrantz
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Zabbix 7.4 Open-Source Monitoring Tool Released
today's leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Software
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Purism, and More
Games: PCSX2, Steam Deck, MangoHud, and More
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Latest on Debian and Ubuntu
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Cache vs. Database, PostgreSQL Latest, and Time Series Databases
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat Official Site: Latest Blog Posts
Windows Loses Its Grip, BSD and GNU/Linux Gain
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Late Night Linux
Get retro vibe on GNU/Linux and multitouch gestures
Android Leftovers
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.12.4 Released with Certbot Enhancements
Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre
Linus Torvalds hints Bcachefs may get dropped from the Linux kernel
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 196 is available for testing
MODICIA O.S. – Linux multimedia distribution
Jekyll Publishing on FreeBSD
Plasma 6.4 Wayland vs X11 desktop performance numbers
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon
7 things every Linux beginner should know before downloading their first distro
Linux 6.16-rc4
4 Linux distros that can't be upgraded on autopilot - and why they're still worth trying
today's howtos
Hardware With GNU/Linux and ARM, non-x86
Fedora Linux Won't Kill 32-Bit Software, for Now
5 underrated Linux apps I can't live without
9 Great Linux Apps to Try on Your Chromebook
Choose the GPL instead of a "no attribution" license for your next program
Ubuntu 25.10 Raises RISC-V Profile Requirements
Free software can strengthen the US healthcare system
Defending Savannah from DDoS attacks
Ubuntu and Tuxedo duke it out for Linux on Snapdragon X Elite laptops
I didn't get free software until I became a reverse engineer
There is no collective freedom without you
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Games: SteamOS 3.7.13, Half-Life, Bubbits, and More
Where is it possible to purchase the new Fairphone 6 in the USA?
This Week in KDE Apps: Improvements in Photos, KRetro and better keyboard navigation
GE-Proton 10-7 and Wine 10.11
YY3588 Development Board with up to 32GB RAM, 2.5GbE Port and Onboard NFC
This Debian-based Linux distro is an overlooked and user-friendly gem
New to Linux? Seven things every beginner should know
Corporate best practices for upstream open source contributions
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
GNOME and IBM Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Getting Hot in Here [original]
Microsoft "Too Big to Save" (Bailouts), Not "Too Big to Fail" [original]
Android Leftovers
Switching From Desktop Linux To FreeBSD
Our Static Site Builder at 3 [original]
Free and Open Source Software
Review: AxOS 25.06 and 25.01, AlmaLinux OS 10.0
Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line
Microsoft Layoffs This Week (July 2, 2025) [original]
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Hardware: Espressif, 3D Printing, and Firefox Phones
Running a Pi-hole and Self-Hosting a Site
Homelab With NixOS and 5 NAS Accessories
today's howtos
Applications: Free Software Alternatives, VirtualBox 7.2.0 Beta 2, and OBS Studio 31.0.4 Hotfix
Docker-CLI, Portainer, LXCs, VMs, and More
Today in Techrights
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025
The 246th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 29th, 2025.