Get retro vibe on GNU/Linux and multitouch gestures

Years ago, I attempted to configure multitouch gestures for Linux and found it next to impossible. Back then, it was all about configuring with a text file, and the options were cumbersome and confusing. Even with one of the first GUI apps that came along, the results were never promising.

Fast-forward to now, and there's a simple-to-use app that makes adding and configuring multitouch gestures a breeze.

That app is called Touché, and it makes customizing touchpad gestures very simple.