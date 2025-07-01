news
Get retro vibe on GNU/Linux and multitouch gestures
It's FOSS ☛ Relive the Golden Era: 5 Tools to Get Retro Feel on Linux
Get retro vibe on GNU/Linux with these tools.
ZDNet ☛ How I easily added Mac-like multitouch gestures to my Linux machine
Years ago, I attempted to configure multitouch gestures for Linux and found it next to impossible. Back then, it was all about configuring with a text file, and the options were cumbersome and confusing. Even with one of the first GUI apps that came along, the results were never promising.
Fast-forward to now, and there's a simple-to-use app that makes adding and configuring multitouch gestures a breeze.
That app is called Touché, and it makes customizing touchpad gestures very simple.