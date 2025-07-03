Tux Machines

Red Pitaya and Texas Instruments Collaborate on New STEMlab Boards for High-Performance Data Acquisition

Red Pitaya has unveiled new open-source STEMlab TI boards developed with Texas Instruments for demanding signal processing tasks in photonics, sensing, and laboratory automation. By incorporating TI’s precision analog components, the boards aim to combine accuracy and low jitter in a compact design.

RoyalBlue54L Feather with Nordic nRF54L15 and RISC-V Coprocessor for Thread, Matter, and Zigbee

The RoyalBlue54L Feather is an upcoming development board designed to deliver a full-featured experience in the familiar Feather footprint. This board integrates Nordic’s next-generation nRF54L15, targeting developers working on modern wireless IoT applications.

Shuttle NT10H Leverages Intel Core Ultra and Available in Barebones option

The Shuttle NT10H is part of the XPC nano lineup and is designed as a compact, NUC-style mini PC for multitasking and heavier workloads. It uses Intel Core Ultra processors based on the Meteor Lake architecture, combining CPU cores, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and a dedicated AI Boost NPU providing up to 34 TOPS of AI performance.

YY3588 Development Board with up to 32GB RAM, 2.5GbE Port and Onboard NFC

Youyeetoo has just launched a platform based on Rockchip’s RK3588 SoC with a modular system-on-module design, targeting industrial automation and edge IoT projects that demand high performance and flexible connectivity. Key features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, optional 4G connectivity, and dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, including a 1GbE and an extra 2.5GbE port.

Internet Society

Dangerous US Supreme Court Decision for Online Privacy and Security

The United States Supreme Court last week ruled that a state age verification law is constitutional. As the Internet Society argued in a joint legal filing, the Texas law risks the privacy, security, and open nature of the Internet we all rely on.  

How Educators Run the Internet

Just as you can learn to drive a car without having to learn to make one (but would prefer that whoever built the car had relevant training!), different roles in the Internet ecosystem require different skills.  

9to5Linux

First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.15 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2025.07.01 is here as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for July 2025 and the first to be powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

KDE Plasma 6.4.2 Improves the Kicker App Menu Widget, Spectacle, and More

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4.1, the KDE Plasma 6.4.2 update makes the “New!” badges applied to newly-installed apps in the Kickoff application launcher more appealing and easier to read and lets users activate the power/session actions using the Enter key in the Kicker Application Menu widget.

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Now Ships with AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 was unveiled in late May 2025 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. However, many customers and some of my readers complained that there’s no AMD version of this beautiful masterpiece.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2025

Ring necked dove in captivity

Updated This Past Day

  1. Microsoft Media Operatives and Bill Epsteingate-Funded Sites Said Microsoft Lays Off 9,000, But Other Sites Say More (Including 2,300 in Redmond Alone)
    We might never know the real number/s (Microsoft will keep the cards close to its chest) until there are leakers or unless there are whistleblowers with hard proof
  2. GNU/Linux Reaches All-Time High in the United States of America
    Windows is trending down
  3. Why the Microsoft People Who Started SLAPPs Against Techrights Could Very Well be Sent Back to Prison
    White-collar crime is also a crime

    New

  4. Links 02/07/2025: Deep Microsoft Cuts, Macron Speaks to Putin
    Links for the day
  5. Confirmed: Microsoft Shutdowns Today, Not Only Mass Layoffs
    "The Initiative is the only studio closure planned today, although some other teams have seen cuts of varying degrees."
  6. GNU/Linux is Replacing Microsoft Windows. But We Need to Eradicate Microsoft, It's a Hub of Crime.
    I have been writing about Microsoft since the 1990s when I was in school
  7. Microsoft Windows Nosedives in Switzerland While GNU/Linux Leaps Above 6%
    sooner or later they might have to make the move anyway
  8. Anxiety at Microsoft: Many Workers (Maybe Over 10,000) Still Don't Know They're Being Laid Off Just Before US Independence Day
    "Has anyone gotten the notification yet?"
  9. Microsoft "Declined to Say How Many People Would be Laid Off," According to Associated Press
    Some other prominent publications said they reached out for comment from Microsoft and received none
  10. The X War is Over and the "Wayland People" Lost
    People will gravitate towards what works for them
  11. 20 Years Since My Thesis
    It's still online
  12. GNU/Linux is Replacing Windows in Laptops/Desktops
    The world will move on while Windows and Microsoft shrink
  13. Now Comes the Expected Webspam, Framing Microsoft Layoffs as "Hey Hi" Success Story (False Marketing That's Piggybacking the Layoffs)
    falsely marketed as "intelligence"
  14. Hungary: Microsoft Windows Sinks to 17% "Market Share"
    In many nations in Europe it seems like the era of Windows is coming to an end
  15. Microsoft Layoffs in Spain, Portugal Record for GNU/Linux
    in Portugal we see GNU/Linux at record levels
  16. Yes, Microsoft is Again Using Its Favourite Liars (Stenographers) to Seed Fake Layoff Numbers, Much Lower Than What's Really Happening
    It is Jordan Novet again, just as we predicted
  17. Will Microsoft Once Again Choose Its Favourite Liar to Spread Lies About Today's Layoffs, Quickly to be Replicated and Spread by Slopfarms?
    What lies is Microsoft briefing its media moles to tell today?
  18. "OSS Fetishism" Wins After Ferenc Zsolt Szabó Ousted (Microsoft Mole From Capgemini)
    Many people said 2025 would be the "year of Linux on the desktop"
  19. There is Nothing That LLMs Can Offer Honest People
    LLMs are a passing fad; they're expensive and offer poor "value" for energy; they usually offer no value at all unless you are a cheater, spammer, and liar
  20. What statCounter Shows Today Helps Explain Microsoft's Helplessness, Mass Layoffs
    Since many US journalists are already away on holiday almost nobody will dare ask the difficult questions or give a voice to whistleblowers
  21. Microsoft Gets the Chop in South America
    The notion of digital sovereignty gained a lot of popularity
  22. Europe Has an 'Exit'
    Let's see what happens the rest of this year
  23. El Presidente Talks, Canada Walks (Away From Windows)
    GNU/Linux rising
  24. Cities in France and Germany Move to GNU/Linux and statCounter Detects Big Differences
    Will governments lead by example?
  25. Microsoft Lost Its Foothold in Africa
    How many of these are "old" Windows machines converted to GNU/Linux? Probably a lot.
  26. Led by Europe, GNU/Linux Makes Big Gains This Month
    statCounter started showing new/fresh stats
  27. Links 02/07/2025: Massive Microsoft Layoffs About to Commence, "Tesla's Robotaxi Program Is Failing"
    Links for the day
  28. The Company Run by Former (and Last Proper) Red Hat CEO, Promoting Microsoft Mono, Faces Shock as Senior Partner Jailed for 33 Sexual Offenses Including Pedophilia
    "As reported by The Oxford Mail in April 2025, the offenses include rape, sexual assault, engaging in non-penetrative activity with a child, and more."
  29. Microsoft Lost 29% of Windows Users, Based on Microsoft, Now Come Massive Layoffs
    Microsoft collapse is today
  30. Slopwatch: Google Serves to People Linux Slop and Linux FUD (Made by Bots)
    "Slopwatch" finds it difficult to ignore Google's role in encouraging LLM slop
  31. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  32. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 01, 2025
    IRC logs for Tuesday, July 01, 2025
  33. "Wayland People" Behave Like the Googles and Microsofts of This World
    Published yesterday by Igor Ljubuncic
  34. Gemini Links 02/07/2025: Arch Linux and Fulfillment in Gemini
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Some LF openwash
Steam and Linux gaming is safe: Fedora will not drop 32-bit support after all — dev says proposal was 'not some conspiracy to break the gaming use case'
Maintaining 32-bit support will allow Steam to keep functioning on popular Linux distribution
KDE Plasma 6.4.2 Improves the Kicker App Menu Widget, Spectacle, and More
KDE Plasma 6.4.2 is now available as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series with more fixes.
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis
digiKam 8.7 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform dynamic digital asset manager and image editor, providing professional-grade photo management.
French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS
The French city of Lyon has decided to ditch Microsoft’s Office suite and plans to adopt Linux and PostgreSQL
 
Kernel: Linux and Asterinas in LWN
New articles
GNOME deepens systemd dependencies
Systemd, even then, was listed as a component that is encouraged but not required by GNOME. Wayland—which is soon to be the only supported display system for GNOME—is also named as a recommended (but not required) component.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
with GNU/Linux focus
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
mostly FOSS leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Radxa, Olimex, Arduino, and More
Hardware picks
Red Hat Leftovers
good and bad
Updates From Debian Developers and Sparky
mostly Debian work
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show, Chimera GNU/Linux vs XLibre, What’s in the SOSS?
some shows or recordings
Barry Kauler on PKGget in EasyOS
some updates from Barry Kauler on PKGget
Applications: Linux App Release Roundup, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, GnuCash, and OsmAnd
Application-related picks
Games: Pixel Wheels, Godot 4.5 Beta 2, and Bazzite on the Steam Deck
Gaming related picks
Kernel and Graphics: Linus Torvalds, Jonathan Corbet, Dave Airlie, Mike Blumenkrantz
kernel stuff
today's howtos
many howtos
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Zabbix 7.4 Open-Source Monitoring Tool Released
Zabbix 7.4 is out now, delivering new templates, enhanced TLS support
today's leftovers
half a dozen more picks
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
mostly Windows TCO stories
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly Red Hat stuff
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Newsletter and more
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Purism, and More
Hardware leftovers
Games: PCSX2, Steam Deck, MangoHud, and More
half a dozen stories from GamingOnLinux
Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel
2 stories
PI(M)P Your Clock
You may have read about my new-found fondness for Plasma’s Clock app
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.15 Is Now Available for Download
This is your friendly reminder that there’s a new ISO snapshot available for the Arch Linux distribution that incorporates the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies, including Linux kernel 6.15.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux-centric news picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and openwash
Latest on Debian and Ubuntu
some small updates from both
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
mostly Raspberry Pi
Cache vs. Database, PostgreSQL Latest, and Time Series Databases
DB-related picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Red Hat Official Site: Latest Blog Posts
5 new ones
Windows Loses Its Grip, BSD and GNU/Linux Gain
some desktop updates
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
Get retro vibe on GNU/Linux and multitouch gestures
some software recommendations
Software: Incus 6.14, Wireplumber, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, App Center, and More
Some software updates
Android Leftovers
Why a OnePlus ban could ruin Android phones in the US as we know them
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.12.4 Released with Certbot Enhancements
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.12.4 lands with API schema fixes
Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre
Community vetoes plans to axe i686 compatibility and switch X11 forks
Linus Torvalds hints Bcachefs may get dropped from the Linux kernel
Kernel 6.16 may be the last with the new disk format
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 196 is available for testing
Hot on the heels of our recent WireGuard release
MODICIA O.S. – Linux multimedia distribution
MODICIA O.S. is a multimedia distribution designed primarily for musicians, graphic designers and video makers
Jekyll Publishing on FreeBSD
I switched to static website generation with Jekyll in 2019 (probably because of Carl Schwan
Plasma 6.4 Wayland vs X11 desktop performance numbers
Last Thursday, I published my review of the latest version of the fantastic Plasma desktop environment
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025
7 things every Linux beginner should know before downloading their first distro
I can still remember the moment I switched from Windows to Linux
Linux 6.16-rc4
new RC is out
4 Linux distros that can't be upgraded on autopilot - and why they're still worth trying
Some Linux distributions are more demanding
today's howtos
another batch for today
TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Now Ships with AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced that their TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 laptop can now be purchased with an AMD processor too, namely the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX and 9955HX3D.
Hardware With GNU/Linux and ARM, non-x86
some hardware picks
Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update today, bringing a few interesting changes for Linux gamers, as well as various other enhancements and bug fixes.
Fedora Linux Won't Kill 32-Bit Software, for Now
A proposal to drop all support for 32-bit software in the distant Fedora 44 release has been withdrawn after backlash from the community
5 underrated Linux apps I can't live without
I recently made the switch to using Linux full time, leaving Windows behind
9 Great Linux Apps to Try on Your Chromebook
Are you looking for some Linux apps to install on your Chromebook
Choose the GPL instead of a "no attribution" license for your next program
Just because a license is free does not mean it serves the goals of the free software movement well
Ubuntu 25.10 Raises RISC-V Profile Requirements
Canonical is bullish in promoting Ubuntu for RISC-V devices
Free software can strengthen the US healthcare system
Few people who have interacted with the US healthcare system can report a stress-free and cost-effective experience, no matter as a patient or provider
Defending Savannah from DDoS attacks
Savannah is under heavy attack, likely from one or more organizations using a massive botnet to build a dataset for training large language models (LLMs)
Ubuntu and Tuxedo duke it out for Linux on Snapdragon X Elite laptops
So far, Snapdragon X Elite laptops with super-long battery life have only been able to run Windows
I didn't get free software until I became a reverse engineer
Free software can remain an abstract concept until you're staring down the barrel of a 10MB executable in a hex editor
There is no collective freedom without you
This quote is taken from the GNU Manifesto, which was published a few months before the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) founding (forty years ago this October)
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
Games: SteamOS 3.7.13, Half-Life, Bubbits, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
Where is it possible to purchase the new Fairphone 6 in the USA?
This is a frequent question we’re getting at Murena
This Week in KDE Apps: Improvements in Photos, KRetro and better keyboard navigation
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week (or so) we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
GE-Proton 10-7 and Wine 10.11
Windows compat layer
YY3588 Development Board with up to 32GB RAM, 2.5GbE Port and Onboard NFC
The YY3588 supports Android 14, Debian 12, Ubuntu 22.04, Buildroot
This Debian-based Linux distro is an overlooked and user-friendly gem
This operating system can serve users of all types
New to Linux? Seven things every beginner should know
I can still remember the moment I switched from Windows to Linux
Corporate best practices for upstream open source contributions
When I started getting into Linux and open source over 25 years ago
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles