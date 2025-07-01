GNU/Linux Leftovers

Tux Machines

YY3588 Development Board with up to 32GB RAM, 2.5GbE Port and Onboard NFC

Youyeetoo has just launched a platform based on Rockchip’s RK3588 SoC with a modular system-on-module design, targeting industrial automation and edge IoT projects that demand high performance and flexible connectivity. Key features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, optional 4G connectivity, and dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, including a 1GbE and an extra 2.5GbE port.

Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line

This week, Orange Pi previewed its upcoming Orange Pi Nova, a single-board computer developed in collaboration with Loongson. Announced through Orange Pi’s official channels, the Nova combines the Loongson 2K3000 processor with a range of I/O options and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

GPD MicroPC 2 with Intel N250 Brings Multi-Port Connectivity to Ultra-Mobile Design

GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

Internet Society

How Educators Run the Internet

Just as you can learn to drive a car without having to learn to make one (but would prefer that whoever built the car had relevant training!), different roles in the Internet ecosystem require different skills.  

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025

Software: Incus 6.14, Wireplumber, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, App Center, and More
Some software updates
KDE Plasma 6.4.2 Improves the Kicker App Menu Widget, Spectacle, and More
KDE Plasma 6.4.2 is now available as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series with more fixes.
digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis
digiKam 8.7 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform dynamic digital asset manager and image editor, providing professional-grade photo management.
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025
Linux 6.16-rc4
new RC is out
Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update today, bringing a few interesting changes for Linux gamers, as well as various other enhancements and bug fixes.
Fedora Linux Won't Kill 32-Bit Software, for Now
A proposal to drop all support for 32-bit software in the distant Fedora 44 release has been withdrawn after backlash from the community
 
Why a OnePlus ban could ruin Android phones in the US as we know them
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.12.4 Released with Certbot Enhancements
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.12.4 lands with API schema fixes
Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre
Community vetoes plans to axe i686 compatibility and switch X11 forks
Linus Torvalds hints Bcachefs may get dropped from the Linux kernel
Kernel 6.16 may be the last with the new disk format
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 196 is available for testing
Hot on the heels of our recent WireGuard release
MODICIA O.S. – Linux multimedia distribution
MODICIA O.S. is a multimedia distribution designed primarily for musicians, graphic designers and video makers
Jekyll Publishing on FreeBSD
I switched to static website generation with Jekyll in 2019 (probably because of Carl Schwan
Plasma 6.4 Wayland vs X11 desktop performance numbers
Last Thursday, I published my review of the latest version of the fantastic Plasma desktop environment
7 things every Linux beginner should know before downloading their first distro
I can still remember the moment I switched from Windows to Linux
4 Linux distros that can't be upgraded on autopilot - and why they're still worth trying
Some Linux distributions are more demanding
TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Now Ships with AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced that their TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 laptop can now be purchased with an AMD processor too, namely the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX and 9955HX3D.
5 underrated Linux apps I can't live without
I recently made the switch to using Linux full time, leaving Windows behind
Steam and Linux gaming is safe: Fedora will not drop 32-bit support after all — dev says proposal was 'not some conspiracy to break the gaming use case'
Maintaining 32-bit support will allow Steam to keep functioning on popular Linux distribution
9 Great Linux Apps to Try on Your Chromebook
Are you looking for some Linux apps to install on your Chromebook
Choose the GPL instead of a "no attribution" license for your next program
Just because a license is free does not mean it serves the goals of the free software movement well
Ubuntu 25.10 Raises RISC-V Profile Requirements
Canonical is bullish in promoting Ubuntu for RISC-V devices
Free software can strengthen the US healthcare system
Few people who have interacted with the US healthcare system can report a stress-free and cost-effective experience, no matter as a patient or provider
Defending Savannah from DDoS attacks
Savannah is under heavy attack, likely from one or more organizations using a massive botnet to build a dataset for training large language models (LLMs)
Ubuntu and Tuxedo duke it out for Linux on Snapdragon X Elite laptops
So far, Snapdragon X Elite laptops with super-long battery life have only been able to run Windows
I didn't get free software until I became a reverse engineer
Free software can remain an abstract concept until you're staring down the barrel of a 10MB executable in a hex editor
There is no collective freedom without you
This quote is taken from the GNU Manifesto, which was published a few months before the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) founding (forty years ago this October)
Where is it possible to purchase the new Fairphone 6 in the USA?
This is a frequent question we’re getting at Murena
PI(M)P Your Clock
You may have read about my new-found fondness for Plasma’s Clock app
This Week in KDE Apps: Improvements in Photos, KRetro and better keyboard navigation
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week (or so) we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
This Debian-based Linux distro is an overlooked and user-friendly gem
This operating system can serve users of all types
New to Linux? Seven things every beginner should know
I can still remember the moment I switched from Windows to Linux
Corporate best practices for upstream open source contributions
When I started getting into Linux and open source over 25 years ago
Getting Hot in Here [original]
There will be some good news this week regarding Microsoft's rapid demise
Microsoft "Too Big to Save" (Bailouts), Not "Too Big to Fail" [original]
2025 will be remembered as a significant year not just for GNU/Linux growth but also a rapid fall of Microsoft
I slashed my screen time by changing these underrated Android settings
Switching From Desktop Linux To FreeBSD
People have been talking about switching from Windows to Linux since the 1990s
Our Static Site Builder at 3 [original]
If you're still using some PHP stuff to build a site (e.g. WordPress or MediaWiki), consider moving to an SSG
Minicom is a text-based modem control and terminal emulation program
Review: AxOS 25.06 and 25.01, AlmaLinux OS 10.0
AxOS is an Arch-based, rolling release Linux distribution for the desktop
Microsoft Layoffs This Week (July 2, 2025) [original]
we can expect Microsoft to try to 'hijack' GNU/Linux one way or another
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025
The 246th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 29th, 2025.
Microsoft Will Collapse in July [original]
Microsoft isn't doing well
I Left Windows for Linux—and I’m Never Looking Back
Windows is a great operating system, and depending on your requirements, might be your only choice
5 More Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros
One great thing about Linux is that it's not homogeneous
This Week in Plasma: inertial scrolling, RDP clipboard syncing, and more session restore
Probably the biggest one is the next piece of the Wayland session restore puzzle clicking into place...
Gmail for Android starts rolling out ‘mark as read’ button in notifications
Linux Phones, the New HDMI, and More: Weekly Roundup
Dell's XPS replacement laptops, an exciting update for Linux phones, and much more
5 reasons I prefer this distro over Ubuntu as a Windows-to-Linux convert
When transitioning from Windows to Linux, it's essential to select the proper distribution that best suits your needs
Linux Desktop: What Makes KDE Plasma So Appealing?
KDE Plasma offers an exceptional balance of aesthetics and practicality
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension
GNOME Shell extensions make it easy to reshape the standard desktop layout in novel new ways
Dolphin - An Intro to the Kubuntu File Manager
Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application
openKylin Presented Kaiming Format at LAS 2025!
Shuoqi Yu, maintainer of the Kaiming SIG in the openKylin community, delivered a keynote
Security Onion 2.4.160 now available including Playbooks, Guided Analysis, MCP Server, and more!
Security Onion 2.4.160 is now available
RefreshOS 2.5 Launches with a Smoother, Smarter Desktop Experience
RefreshOS 2.5 is here
Escuelas Linux 8.12: Lightweight, Educational OS
The latest version, Escuelas Linux 8.12, is now available
IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.
Clonezilla / News: Stable Clonezilla live 3.2.2-15 Released
This release of Clonezilla live (3.2.2-15) includes major enhancements and bug fixes.
EXTON OpSuS Tumbleweed LXQt 2.2.0-1.1 64 bit UEFI Linux Live System with Refracta Snapshot – Build 250621
a rolling distribution
