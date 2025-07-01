news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Kernel Space
-
It's FOSS ☛ Yoohoo! There is a New Rust-Based GPU Driver for Linux in Development [Ed: Why is he celebrating this? Ignorance?]
The rustificiation of Linux has been steadily progressing, with the most popular components being Red Hat's Nova GPU driver for NVIDIA GPUs and the Rust NVMe driver maintained by the kernel community.
As Rust continues to gain traction, new projects are popping up, each trying to integrate this memory-safe language into Linux, exploring new areas like GPU drivers, storage, and networking.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Drew DeVault ☛ Just speak the truth [Ed: The pervert does not disclose his obvious conflict of interest regarding Wayland, in which he is involved]
Today, we’re looking at two case studies in how to respond when reactionaries appear in your free software community.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Linux Host Support ☛ HTTP 412 Precondition Failed Error: What is it and How to Fix It?
This blog post will explain the HTTP 412 precondition failed error, what causes it, and how to fix it. HTTP 412 is a standard status code that belongs to the 4xx client errors that indicate the client causes the issue.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Tobias Bernard: Aardvark: Summer 2025 Update
It’s been a while, so here’s an update about Aardvark, our initiative to bring local-first collaboration to GNOME apps!
A quick recap of what happened since my last update: [...]
-
Bilal Elmoussaoui: Grant the Hey Hi (AI) octopus access to a portion of your desktop
The usage of Large Language Models (LLMs) has become quite popular, especially with publicly and "freely" accessible tools like ChatGPT, Surveillance Giant Google Gemini, and other models. They're now even accessible from the CLI, which makes them a bit more interesting for the nerdier among us.
One game-changer for LLMs is the development of the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which allows an external process to feed information (resources) to the model in real time. This could be your IDE, your browser, or even your desktop environment. It also enables the LLM to trigger predefined actions (tools) exposed by the MCP server. The protocol is basically JSON-RPC over socket communication, which makes it easy to implement in languages like Rust.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Wesley Moore ☛ Doing My Day Job on Chimera Linux
Since I started running the first alpha release of Chimera Linux in 2023, my goal has been to eventually migrate to Chimera as my primary operating system. This includes personal tinkering as well as for my job as a programmer. A recent trip to Central Queensland afforded an opportunity to test the waters of daily driving Chimera Linux for work. The trip spanned two weeks and involved working remotely (as usual) during the week, and sightseeing on the weekends.
This post details some of the barriers that I encountered and how I worked around them. While the post is focussed on Chimera Linux, the details probably apply to most distributions using musl libc.
-
-
Security
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (mod_proxy_cluster), Debian (catdoc, chromium, nagvis, and sudo), Fedora (chromium, gum, kubernetes1.32, moodle, podman, python3-docs, python3.13, salt, and tigervnc), Mageia (x11-server, x11-server-xwayland & tigervnc), Oracle (apache-commons-beanutils, exiv2, expat, firefox, git, git-lfs, gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, ipa, java-21-openjdk, kea, kernel, libarchive, libblockdev, libsoup3, libvpx, libxslt, mod_auth_openidc, nodejs22, osbuild-composer, perl, perl-File-Find-Rule, php, python-jinja2, python-tornado, sqlite, thunderbird, valkey, varnish, weldr-client, xorg-x11-server-Xwayland, xz, and yggdrasil), Red Hat (apache-commons-beanutils, javapackages-tools:201801, kernel, and python3.11), SUSE (apache-commons-fileupload, gimp, glib2, himmelblau, nvidia-open-driver-G06-signed, sqlite3, thunderbird, yelp, and yelp-xsl), and Ubuntu (samba).
-
Qt ☛ Security advisory: Recently reported incomplete cleanup issue in Qt's Schannel handling can impact Qt
There is a "Incomplete Cleanup" problem in Qt’s Schannel handling when it is used to provide a server handling incoming TLS connections.
This has been assigned the CVE id CVE-2025-6338.
-
-
Linux Foundation
-
Open Source For U ☛ Linux Foundation Strengthens Cloud Leadership [Ed: Chaff for LF]
In a move to strengthen its leadership in open source cloud and infrastructure technologies, the Linux Foundation has appointed Jonathan Bryce as Executive Director, Cloud & Infrastructure, and Chris Aniszczyk as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Cloud & Infrastructure. Both executives will oversee major open source initiatives, including the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), where Bryce will also take charge as Executive Director.
-