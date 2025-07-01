Linux 6.16-rc4

Despite a fairly large merge window, things continue to look fairly calm on the rc front.

So rc4 is about one third filesystem updates (mostly bcachefs, but some smb and btrfs too), one third drivers (all over, really, but device mapper stands out mostly due to a couple of reverts due to performance issues), and one third "miscellaneous". That last third is pretty random: doc updates, arch fixes (loongarch, um, x86), selftests, and just various random fixes all over.

Anyway, please do keep testing.

Linus