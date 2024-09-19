Programming Leftovers
Hackaday ☛ From High Level Language To Assembly
If you cut your teeth on Z-80 assembly and have dabbled in other assembly languages, you might not find much mystery in creating programs using the next best thing to machine code. However, if you have only used high level languages, assembly can be somewhat daunting. [Shikaan] has an introductory article aimed to get you started at the “hello world” level of x86-64 assembly language. The second part is already up, too, and covers control structures.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Rblpapi 0.3.15: Updated and New BLP Library
Version 0.3.15 of the Rblpapi package arrived on CRAN today. Rblpapi provides a direct interface between R and the Bloomberg Terminal via the C++ API provided by Bloomberg (but note that a valid Bloomberg license and installation is required).
This is the fifteenth release since the package first appeared on CRAN in 2016. This release updates to the current version 3.24.6 of the Bloomberg API, and rounds out a few corners in the packaging from continuous integration to the vignette.
The detailed list of changes follow below.
Red Hat ☛ DevOps with OpenShift Pipelines and OpenShift GitOps
Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines and Red Hat OpenShift GitOps provide key components of a combined DevOps solution in the Red Bait OpenShift platform. OpenShift Pipelines is responsible for providing the continuous integration (CI) portion of the DevOps methodology, while OpenShift GitOps covers the continuous delivery (CD) aspect. Each component can be used independently or can work together as a unit to provide a complete DevOps solution, as you'll see in this article.
Continuous integration with OpenShift Pipelines
OpenShift Pipelines is based on Tekton, a popular upstream solution that enables DevOps practitioners to construct complex workflows to build applications and images.
These pipelines are assembled using a discrete set of tasks that are combined in a directed graph as a pipeline representing the end-to-end flow for the workstream (see Figure 1). Each task represents a unit of work (clone repo, build image, etc) and can be composed of one or more steps.
Red Hat ☛ Deploy a Redis cluster on OpenShift Virtualization
Redis is an open source, memory based key value store that is commonly used as a database, cache, and message broker. This article covers how to deploy a Redis cluster based on virtual machines (VMs) powered by Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.
Red Hat ☛ Enhancing the Quarkus developer experience: New updates for IntelliJ and VS Code tools [Ed: These are proprietary spyware bits from Microsoft; Red Hat should promote alternatives to these]
It's been a while since we last updated our Quarkus support with Quarkus Tools for IntelliJ and Quarkus Tools for Visual Studio Code. Recently, we've been focused on separating our free LSP support from the IntelliJ Quarkus project into a standalone extension, LSP4IJ, which now supports various language servers.
LWN ☛ A mess in the Python community [Ed: A CoC Will Destroy Your Free Software Community and Help Imposers of CoC (Like Microsoft)]
The Python community has been roiled, to a certain extent, by an action taken by the steering council (SC): the three-month suspension of a unnamed—weirdly—Python core developer. Tim Peters is the developer in question, as he has acknowledged, though it could easily be deduced from the SC message. Peters has been involved in the project from its early days and, among many other things, is the author of PEP 20 ("The Zen of Python"). The suspension was due to violations of the project's code of conduct that stem from the discussion around a somewhat controversial set of proposed changes to the bylaws for the Python Software Foundation (PSF) back in mid-June.
[...]
The proposal announcement focused on removing fellows, who are given PSF membership for life, but the actual change would allow removing any PSF member ""as a consequence of breaching any written policy of the Foundation, specifically including our Code of Conduct"". Instead of requiring a two-thirds majority of PSF members (which includes all of the fellows) to remove a member, the proposed wording would simply require a majority vote of the PSF board of directors to do so. All three of the changes to the bylaws passed easily, as noted in a mid-July announcement, though the controversial change received notably less support than the other two.
