Open Hardware: Arduino and More
Arduino ☛ You can now work in collaboration in Arduino Cloud
In today’s busy world, getting students or engineers to work together is key to tackling complex IoT projects. Traditional code sharing and editing methods, like using offline IDEs or swapping files manually, often slow down projects and lead to mistakes.
Arduino ☛ This robotic kalimba plays melodies with an Arduino Nano
With roots in Africa, the kalimba is a type of hand piano featuring an array of keys that are each tuned for a specific note, and upon plucking or striking one, a pleasant xylophone-like sound can be heard. Taking inspiration from his mini kalimba, Axel from the YouTube channel AxelMadeIt sought to automate how its keys are struck and produce classical melodies with precision.
Arduino ☛ Giving Billy Bass the arti-fish-al intelligence he always deserved
Internally, the original Big Mouth Billy Bass is quite simple. It has a single electric motor that drives the animatronic movement through a plastic mechanism, with a cheap sound chip that has Al Green’s “Take Me to the River” burned in. Tony–K’s modification gives the user full control over everything, so they can program whatever behavior they like and use any audio. Using a standard infrared remote control, the user can activate those programmed sequences. If desired, Billy can be switched back to his normal routines.
CNX Software ☛ Vecow RAC-1000 rugged Edge Hey Hi (AI) systems feature NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, waterproof ports, GMSL2 camera connectors
Vecow’s RAC-1000 series Edge Hey Hi (AI) systems are powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB or 64GB system-on-modules, offering up to 275 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance. These systems are energy-efficient and come with rugged I/O options and an IP67-rated enclosure, making them suitable for Hey Hi (AI) and robotics applications such as automated agricultural machinery, construction automation, and mobile robotics in extreme outdoor conditions.
Raspberry Pi ☛ How useful do teachers find error message explanations generated by AI? Pilot research results
A study of computing teachers’ views on LLM explanations of programming error messages and their role in the classroom.
PR Newswire ☛ IGEL App Creator Portal makes it fast and easy to package Linux apps for IGEL OS
IGEL, which provides the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced the IGEL App Creator Portal, opening the door for organizations to deploy Linux applications to IGEL OS through the IGEL Universal Management Suite. Organizations can package any Linux binary using a "recipe" created by the App Creator Portal, ensuring the correct deployment and installation of applications to an IGEL environment.