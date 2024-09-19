Latest Podcasts and Linux Format
Linux Format 320
Light up your life with Home Assistant and low-cost Zigbee smart lighting! We show you how you can create an open and extendable smart home with custom controls using Home Assistant, the Raspberry Pi – or a spire PC – and a bit of GNU/Linux magic!
Audiocasts/Shows
Linux Matters: A Pair of Comfortable GPUs
Mark has tried some Android apps, Martin has used some top-likes, and Alan has connected a Spectrum emulator to Mastodon.
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 97: Turning Up the Heat, GNU/Linux Tips and BBQ Treats
In GNU/Linux Out Loud episode 97, the hosts serve up a mix of tech tips, BBQ talk, and laughs! Nate shares how he uses crontab to automate log cleanup, Bill dives into speeding up DNF downloads, and Wendy tackles laptop fan issues and OBS quirks.
HS078: Is It Time To Dump Microsoft?
Should enterprises ditch Microsoft because of security concerns? Microsoft’s numerous vulnerabilities and questionable responses make it a significant risk for continued use. At the same time, Microsoft’s strong integration and utility in enterprise environments make it attractive for continued use. Johna Till Johnson and John Burke debate.
They also weigh considerations including the challenges of transitioning to alternative platforms, the evolving cybersecurity landscape, and the potential impact of SEC reporting requirements on CSOs.
*Note: This episode was recorded before the CrowdStrike/Microsoft fiasco.
