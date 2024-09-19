Latest Podcasts and Linux Format

Should enterprises ditch Microsoft because of security concerns? Microsoft’s numerous vulnerabilities and questionable responses make it a significant risk for continued use. At the same time, Microsoft’s strong integration and utility in enterprise environments make it attractive for continued use. Johna Till Johnson and John Burke debate.

They also weigh considerations including the challenges of transitioning to alternative platforms, the evolving cybersecurity landscape, and the potential impact of SEC reporting requirements on CSOs.

*Note: This episode was recorded before the CrowdStrike/Microsoft fiasco.