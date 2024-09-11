Which Linux Distro is Right for You? A Beginner’s Guide

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 11, 2024



Before diving into the specifics, let’s talk about you. What do you want out of your Linux experience? Maybe you’re after something simple and user-friendly, or perhaps you’re the type who loves getting into the nitty-gritty of customization. You might be a gamer, a coder, or just looking to revive an old PC. Understanding what you need from your distro will make your decision a whole lot easier.

The landscape was quite different when I first dipped my toes into Linux about 15 years ago. Back then, the choices differed from what’s available today, and I remember feeling pretty overwhelmed. After some research and listening to what others recommended, I went with Ubuntu.

It was the safe bet, and for someone new to Linux, that’s exactly what I needed. Fast-forward to today, and while the choices have expanded, that lesson still holds true; sometimes, going with a popular, well-supported option is the best way to start.

