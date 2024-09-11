posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 11, 2024



Quoting: Why I Keep Coming Back to Fedora Workstation —

I’ll be the first to admit: Fedora isn’t for everyone. In my case, it has as much to do with history as anything. One of my first Linux installs was Red Hat 9.0 (not to be confused with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, as it is known now) from a CD that came packed in as a bonus with a book.

Shortly after this, the Fedora project was born as Red Hat took on its current Enterprise focus. During these early days of the project, I kept an eye on it, but in the following years I bounced around from Debian to Arch and other Linux distributions.

While I’ve almost always had Linux installed somewhere in the years since, I fell away from using it as a daily driver for a few years. When I returned, it was with laptop using relatively recent hardware, something Linux hasn’t always had the best reputation for.

After trying a few distributions, I landed back on Fedora Workstation, where I’ve stayed for the past few versions. While there are multiple reasons I continue to return to Fedora as my distro of choice, the ease of setup is a major plus.