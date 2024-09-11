4 New HowTos in HowTo Geek

The Linux logout command doesn’t work inside Bash scripts. It’s rare but, occasionally, you may need that functionality. Here are three ways to sidestep the issue and log out from a script.

[...]

There are login shells and non-login shells. The very first shell that is created when you log in is a login shell. All other shells are not login shells. The differences between the two types of shell stem from the different system files that are read by the shell as it is created.

Plainly, you can’t log out of a non-login shell. If a shell has no concept of logging in, it can’t log you out.

Shell scripts don’t run in the shell they’re launched from. A new shell is spawned for them to run in. Even if they were launched from a login shell, they don’t run in a login shell.

We can see this quite easily. This is the login prompt of a computer running Arch Linux, without any graphical desktop environment installed. It's using the Bash shell. I’ve logged in, and I’m about to hit Enter on the logout command.