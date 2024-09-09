posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 09, 2024



Quoting: Fastfetch is the Perfect Replacement for Neofetch - OMG! Ubuntu —

Yet the Neofetch alternative that’s gained the most traction —anecdotally, at least; I’ve not be creeping around Linux conferences to verify first-hand—is Fastfetch.

Fastfetch is similar to Neofetch in that it ‘pretty prints’ information about your OS, desktop environment, pertinent underlying technologies, and selected system hardware specs in a terminal window.

But Fastfetch is far more capable than Neofetch: it’s faster, more featured2, supports Wayland (Neofetch technically didn’t), and is actively maintained.

Indeed, the Fastfetch bills itself as “a neofetch-like tool for fetching system information and displaying it prettily. It is written mainly in C, with performance and customizability in mind.”