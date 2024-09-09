Banana Pi BPI-CM5 Pro – A Rockchip RK3576-powered Raspberry Pi CM4 alternative with up to 16GB RAM, 128GB flash, a 6 TOPS NPU

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 09, 2024



You’ll find a detailed comparison between the ArmSoM-CM5 and Raspberry Pi CM4 pinout on Google Drive. The company provides support for Android 14, Debian 12 Linux, Armbian (Debian and Ubuntu), and “ubuntu-rockchip” by Joshua Riek.

While you could use the Banana Pi BPI-CM5 Pro with the Raspberry Pi CM4 IO board, the company also designed the CM5-IO board to make full use of all interfaces exposed through the two 100-pin connectors.