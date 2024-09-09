9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 8th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 09, 2024



This was another slow week as people still enjoyed the last days of their summer holidays, but next week we have a bunch of goodies to enjoy, including new KDE Plasma, Gear, and Frameworks updates, a new major GNOME release and some smaller updates for existing users, and possible a brand new kernel.

This week brought us a new Firefox release, a new Linux laptop from Slimbook and KDE, as well as new releases of Nitrux, QEMU, Audacity, and other of your favorite software. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 8th, 2024.

