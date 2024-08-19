Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Immich ☛ Immich
Self-hosted photo and video management solution
SaaS/Back End/Databases
The New Leaf Journal ☛ Search Engine NLJ Domain Search Test
I wrote an article three years ago about using DuckDuckGo to conduct domain-specific searches of Project Gutenberg. Project Gutenberg is a great case for using an external search engine to conduct domain-specific searches since an external search engine such as DuckDuckGo (granting DuckDuckGo is more of a Bing front-end than search engine) searches all text in Project Gutenberg’s books while Project Gutenberg’s own built-in search is not full text. However, I explained in the article that using an external generalist search tool to conduct site-specific searches works for any site that is indexed by the search engine in question (not a given as we learned here in 2023). I decided to try a fun experiment using external search engines to search The New Leaf Journal.
Open Hardware/Modding
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-08-16 [Older] Capture More, Light Better: New Accessories for Your Raspberry Pi 5
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-08-15 [Older] NORA the IoT Explora: Unlocking the SparkFun Thing Plus NORA-W306
