Bruce Perens on What Ubuntu (or Mark Shuttleworth) Did to Debian, Which He Led After Ian Murdock (the Original Ian in Deb-Ian)
Perens recognised what Ubuntu had done to Debian
Links 18/08/2024: Science, Sonos Layoffs, and Homelessness
Links for the day
SPAM of the Day: Brittany Day on the "Rise of AI" in Fake News Site About "Linux Security"
This is destroying the Web
Gemini Links 18/08/2024: Tiny Awards 2024 and Progress on closing GitLab Issues in Gemini Protocol
Links for the day
Links 18/08/2024: Joy of Blogging and Public Ownership of Public Goods
Links for the day
[Meme] Until systemd is Over 10 Million Lines of Spaghetti Code That Nobody Understands
"The best coder or project manager can hold in mind a few tens of thousands of lines of code. Today we have safety critical systems with tens of millions of lines, most of which are forgotten and have not been seen by human eyes in decades. A single misplaced comma in any one of them could be the next world-stopping bug."
In Pakistan, Only One in 6 Windows Users is Using the Latest Windows (Vista 11)
only about 3% of all Web users are on Vista 11
They Are Turning the Web Into an 'App Store' (Censorship), Gemini Rejects This Agenda
They do the same to operating systems
[Meme] The EULA of the Web Era (Changes as You Go Along)
Series to commence soon...
Three Years After Its Release Vista 11 Accounts for Only 2% of the Market in Gabon
And Vista 11 is moving down, not up
OFTC Lost Almost Two Thirds of Its Users in 5 Weeks
The interesting thing is that almost nobody ever reports these things about IRC
Only 1 in 50 Gemini Capsules Uses Let's Encrypt, the Certificate Authority That's Falsely Presented as 'Free'
Solving yet another problem with the Web
Free Software and the Link to Feminism, Free Speech, and Activism Online
some people can erroneously conflate the message of user-controlled programs with Libertarianism - not the same thing!
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, August 17, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, August 17, 2024
Arjen Kamphuis asked me for protection from Debian before disappearance
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Gemini Links 18/08/2024: Far-right and Second Gemlog
Links for the day
