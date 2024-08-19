Automation can help increase efficiency, save time, and improve consistency, which is why Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) includes features that help automate many tasks. Two technologies that work together to improve your container workflow are RHEL system roles and the Red Hat Insights image builder. Recently, Insights image builder introduced the ability to define a first boot configuration script that gets run the first time a system boots up from an image. This first boot script can be utilized for a variety of use cases, including to configure a newly created host with RHEL system roles.

In this article, I demonstrate how to use an Insights image builder first boot script to run the timesync, fapolicyd, journald, and cockpit system roles to configure several aspects of systems provisioned from the image.