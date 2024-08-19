today's howtos
How to Install and Use GDebi on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04
APT in Ubuntu is not the only way to install Debian packages that require external dependencies; we have one more, i.e., GDebi.
Real Linux User ☛ Cinnamon Spices – How to use Themes in GNU/Linux Mint Cinnamon
Linux Mint is great out of the box, which is one of the reasons why it is so popular among novice GNU/Linux users.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install WordPress on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress on AlmaLinux 9. WordPress, the world’s most popular Content Management System (CMS), powers millions of websites globally. Its user-friendly interface, extensive customization options, and vast plugin ecosystem make it an ideal choice for building dynamic and feature-rich websites.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClamAV on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on Fedora 40. ClamAV is a versatile, open-source antivirus engine designed primarily for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. It’s particularly effective in scanning email attachments and web gateway traffic.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ mkdir Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Linux Capable ☛ chmod Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-15 [Older] How to install Algodoo on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-15 [Older] How to install OpenTTD on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-14 [Older] How to install Notepadqq on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-14 [Older] How to upgrade the Linux container to Debian 13 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-13 [Older] How to install Albion Online on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-13 [Older] How to install Mendeley Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-12 [Older] How to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-12 [Older] How to install SM64 Coop Deluxe on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-11 [Older] How to install LeoCAD on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-11 [Older] How to install Webull on a Chromebook
Red Hat Official ☛ Customize RHEL images with RHEL system roles and Insights image builder
Automation can help increase efficiency, save time, and improve consistency, which is why Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) includes features that help automate many tasks. Two technologies that work together to improve your container workflow are RHEL system roles and the Red Hat Insights image builder. Recently, Insights image builder introduced the ability to define a first boot configuration script that gets run the first time a system boots up from an image. This first boot script can be utilized for a variety of use cases, including to configure a newly created host with RHEL system roles.
In this article, I demonstrate how to use an Insights image builder first boot script to run the timesync, fapolicyd, journald, and cockpit system roles to configure several aspects of systems provisioned from the image.