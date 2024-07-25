Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, This Week in Linux, and More
Destination Linux 380: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft shows Fashion Company Apple some love by selecting iPhones for employees
00:35 Community Feedback
03:54 GNU/Linux Kernel 6.10 a peak into the future
16:33 OBS 30.2
24:07 Abusive Monopolist Microsoft bans Android Phones for Staff in China
40:01 Gaming: Man I Just Want To Go Home
45:08 Software Spotlight: AntennaPod
47:47 A Look at Next Week
49:03 Outro
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 272: GNU/Linux 6.10, backdoored Windows Global Outage, openSUSE Brand Drama, GNOME Director Leaves & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, there was a brand new version of the GNU/Linux kernel. backdoored Windows users have suffered a massive outage that continues to cause problem for a of people. There’s some drama brewing related to the openSUSE brand and SUSE asking the project to rename.
Linux Matters: All of a Flutter
Alan gets with the times and starts a self-hosted email newsletter, Mark updates the Flutter-based Quickemu frontend Quickgui, and Martin quietly smashes some hardware together.