Latest Developments in OpenEmbedded and EasyOS
Barry Kauler ☛ Xvkbd 4.1 and Limine 7.12.0 compiled in OE
EasyOS has Xvkbd 3.8; however, latest is 4.1 which has improvements. Forum discussion here:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=12167
So, have compiled 4.1 in OpenEmbedded. The new recipe here: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Xvkbd now in tray
EasyOS used to have Xvkbd, the virtual keyboard, in the system tray. It got taken out when the alternative icon-free-desktop mode was introduced, as the tray was getting very crowded. There is ongoing interest in the virtual keyboard, so I decided to put it back in the tray.