Microsoft: Mass Surveillance, Vista 11 Popups, and CG Move as Cause for Mass Layoffs
-
Tedium ☛ Linking Through Hoops
You would not believe the level of insanity you have to go through to allow a link to see an organic audience on LinkedIn.
[...]
But it has an algorithmic problem that must be called out: Despite the fact that “link” is literally in the network’s name, the network has an allergy towards external links.
-
PC World ☛ Windows 11 strikes again with annoying pop-up that can’t be disabled
Microsoft is always finding new ways to disrupt and annoy users—and this time, it comes in the form of an unavoidable pop-up notification.
-
Activision Sold AI-Generated Call of Duty Cosmetic, Approved AI Use That Led to Layoffs: Report
Activision reportedly utilised generative artificial intelligence (AI) to create an in-game cosmetic for its latest Call of Duty title and made it available for purchase in late 2023. The Call of Duty maker is said to have approved the use of generative AI tools like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion to help create concept art for its games early last year. By July, the company had obtained access to OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 model and greenlit wider AI use to generate concept art, marketing material and more.
-
WinBuzzer ☛ Activision Blizzard’s AI Integration Raises Concerns of Job Cuts in Gaming Industry
The adoption of generative AI tools by video game companies is significantly altering the industry's landscape. Activision Blizzard has begun using AI technologies such as Midjourney and Stable Diffusion to create concept art. In a report from WIRED, this transition has led to layoffs and sparked ethical debates among professionals concerned about job security.
-
Fudzilla ☛ AI killing off gaming developers' jobs
The video game industry is facing significant challenges. In 2023, approximately 10,500 industry workers were laid off. This year, the situation has worsened, with an estimated 11,000 more layoffs.
Microsoft, which owns Xbox and several studios, including Activision Blizzard, closed Tango Gameworks and Alpha Dog Games in May. Meanwhile, generative AI systems from companies like OpenAI are increasingly infiltrating various industries, leading to job losses.