Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Arduino ☛ This rolling ball game brings Skee-Ball-style fun from the arcade to your home
The hardest part of this project is constructing the table, which will require some woodworking experience. Next, you’ll need to add the electronics, including the Arduino UNO Rev3 board that detects balls and keeps score. It detects balls falling through the holes using infrared break beam sensors. Nelis grouped those by point value, wiring the sensors in parallel so that they only use a total of three Arduino pins.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Twirly Shirley the Pico-powered precision turntable
This turntable lets you precisely rotate objects using a remote control on your smartphone. VEEB wanted to build this one to help them make fancy stop-motion videos of things spinning because that is how they choose to spend their time and we support it.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ This $10 Raspberry Pi 5 M.2 HAT Fits the Official Case
There are a lot of reasons to love the Raspberry Pi 5, and the inclusion of a single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface for expansion is, for me, chief among them. I (hastily) bought a Pimoroni NVMe Base so I could use an M.2 SSD with my Pi 5 (a stonkingly faster experience than a slow-poke microSD card). Only problem is it’s large. With that board attached, my Raspberry Pi 5 can’t fit in the official Raspberry Pi 5 case.