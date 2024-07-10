Godot 3.6 RC 1, WINE and Emulation
-
Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 3.6 RC 1
We are now at the Release Candidate stage, finalizing everything so that we can release 3.6-stable for all users.
-
WINE and Emulation
-
Steve Kemp ☛ The CP/M emulator is good enough, I think.
I think I've now reached a point where all the binaries I care about run, and barring issues I will slow down/stop development. I can run Turbo Pascal, WordStar, various BASIC interpreters, and I have a significantly improved understanding of how CP/M works - a key milestone in that understanding was getting SUBMIT.COM to execute, and understanding the split between the BDOS and the BIOS.
-
Linuxiac ☛ Bottles 51.12 Enhances GNU/Linux Gaming with D3D8 Support
Bottles 51.12: Now supporting D3D8 via DXVK, enhanced GNOME runtime, and bug fixes for a smoother experience.
-