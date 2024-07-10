Red Hat Promoting Proprietary Software and Buzzwords
Red Hat ☛ Deploying SQL Server on GNU/Linux using an Ansible playbook [Ed: Red Hat Developer (developers.redhat.com), Brought to You by Microsoft Staff to Promote Microsoft Proprietary Software That Doesn't Run on GNU/Linux]
Why deploy SQL Server on GNU/Linux using an Ansible playbook? The answer is that automation is a key aspect of modern IT operations, which is why we at Red Bait are delighted to announce that the deployment and configuration of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) can be easily automated using Ansible and corresponding RHEL system roles for SQL Server. You can deploy high availability (HA) solutions, including configuring Always On availability groups. Ansible scripts can automate the entire deployment process, reducing manual intervention and minimizing errors.
Red Hat Official ☛ Considering a shift in your virtualization strategy: Why financial services companies need a migration plan [Ed: This is the real target audience of IBM]
Red Hat Official ☛ Top 3 priorities for CIOs: drive revenue, optimize costs and manage risk [Ed: IBM targets suits, not techs]
As businesses strive for growth, CIOs must make sure their technology initiatives help generate revenue. Additionally, embracing innovative technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics can help unlock new revenue opportunities. By using data-driven insights, organizations can make better informed decisions, help enhance customer experiences, and more effectively innovate with new products or services. CIOs should collaborate closely with other business leaders to identify opportunities where introducing new technologies could further drive revenue growth.
Red Hat Official ☛ Meet Arthy, Principal Software Quality Engineer in the OpenShift AI team [Ed: A whole team for buzzwords and hype]
I originally started my career as a project engineer in quality assurance (QA), before moving into a security-focused role at a large antivirus company. As luck would have it, I got a call from Red Hat just when I was reaching the stage where I wanted a new challenge. The QA team for Red Hat Storage Server was being built, and they were looking for engineers. That was back in 2015.
Tomas Tomecek: Running logdetective on Red Bait OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) with CUDA
Let’s run Logdetective in Red Hat OpenShift AI using a Jupyter notebook with llama-cpp-python and CUDA.
Red Hat Official ☛ Scaling Red Hat OpenStack Platform 17.1 to more than 1000+ virtual nodes
Over the past years we have undertaken efforts to scale Red Hat Openstack Platform 16.1 to more than 700+ baremetal nodes. This year, the Red Hat Performance & Scale Team has dedicated itself to pushing Red Hat OpenStack's Platform scalability to unprecedented heights. As demand for scaling the Red Hat OpenStack Platform increased, we conducted an exercise to test the scalability of over 1000+ virtual computes. Testing such large scales typically requires substantial hardware resources for baremetal setups. In our endeavor, we achieved a new milestone by successfully scaling to over 1000+ overcloud nodes on Red Hat OpenStack Platform 17.1.
Red Hat ☛ Get started with the OpenShift Cluster Observability Operator
There are cases in which a Red Bait OpenShift team supporting a central monitoring stack can struggle to fulfill application teams' requests or demands for Prometheus metrics and configuration changes.