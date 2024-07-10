Why deploy SQL Server on GNU/Linux using an Ansible playbook? The answer is that automation is a key aspect of modern IT operations, which is why we at Red Bait are delighted to announce that the deployment and configuration of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) can be easily automated using Ansible and corresponding RHEL system roles for SQL Server. You can deploy high availability (HA) solutions, including configuring Always On availability groups. Ansible scripts can automate the entire deployment process, reducing manual intervention and minimizing errors.