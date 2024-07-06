Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ N-Fuse PoE HAT for the Raspberry Pi 5 also includes mini PCIe or M.2 Key-M/E/B sockets
N-Fuse has designed a PoE HAT for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC that also serves as a PCIe expansion board thanks to either a mini PCIe socket or an M.2 Key-M, Key-B, or Key-E socket supporting 2230, 2242, or 3042 modules such as SSDs, Hey Hi (AI) accelerators, or wireless modules. The SBCPoE RPi5 HAT complies with the latest 803.3bt standard delivering up to 25W with active cooling or 15W with passive cooling. The HAT board still allows users to make use of the 40-pin Raspberry Pi 5 header thanks to a 40-pin Raspberry Pi interposition header.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi: Celebrating the AI innovators of tomorrow
As the Experience AI Challenge has closed for submissions, we would like to thank all the young people who submitted their projects this year.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Teardown finally reveals the secretive Huawei chip powering Raspberry Pi competitor — Orange Pi Kunpeng Pro SBC tested
Orange Pi's Kunpeng Pro has made its way out of China and into the hands of a techtuber who explores the physical layout of the SBC and its capabilities.
Hackaday ☛ A Cute Sentry Scans Your Net For Scullduggery
As long as we get to make our own network security tools, why not make them look cute? Netgotchi may not be much more than an ESP8266 running network scans and offering up a honeypot service, but it smiles while sits on your desk and we think that’s swell.
Hackaday ☛ Mini 3D-Printed Press Is Sure To Make An Impression
Making stamps out of potatoes that have been cut in half is always a fun activity with the kids. But if you’ve got a 3D printer, you could really step up your printing game by building a mini relief printing press.
CNX Software ☛ NORVI Hey Hi (AI) Optic is an ESP32-S3 autofocus camera with dual LED flashlight, 2.1-inch LCD display
NORVI Controllers’ Hey Hi (AI) Optic – also written as AIOptic – is an ESP32-S3 camera solution with a 5MP OV5640 autofocus camera module, a 2.1-inch LCD Display, a dual LED flashlight, and a microSD card for data storage. The camera also features a USB-C port for power and programming and a built-in 600mAh backup battery. It comes with a rotary switch for menu navigation and power on/off and supports external triggers via a dry contact input.
Raspberry Pi ☛ EZ Streamer-Pi lets you live stream from four cameras at once
EZ Streamer-Pi, from all-volunteer outfit PixCams, supports any standard camera in live streaming to social platforms and websites. Currently, most people use a software tool like OBS Broadcaster, which requires a fairly powerful dedicated PC to run. EZ Streamer-Pi cuts this out: with a single Raspberry Pi and free software, you can reduce your hardware footprint and live stream from up to four cameras.
Arduino ☛ Can remote co-presence keep distant human connections alive?
The pandemic made a lot of things obvious, not the least of which is that humans need social interaction to maintain good mental health. Sadly, many of us spend our lives physically separated from our loved ones by great distances or inopportune circumstances. That’s why a team of researchers decided to explore remote co-presence design within the category of smart home technology.