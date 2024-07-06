Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, Arduino, and More

N-Fuse has designed a PoE HAT for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC that also serves as a PCIe expansion board thanks to either a mini PCIe socket or an M.2 Key-M, Key-B, or Key-E socket supporting 2230, 2242, or 3042 modules such as SSDs, Hey Hi (AI) accelerators, or wireless modules. The SBCPoE RPi5 HAT complies with the latest 803.3bt standard delivering up to 25W with active cooling or 15W with passive cooling. The HAT board still allows users to make use of the 40-pin Raspberry Pi 5 header thanks to a 40-pin Raspberry Pi interposition header.