Games: Factorio: Space Age, Proton Experimental, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Factorio: Space Age and the 2.0 free update set for release in October
Factory building sim Factorio is getting a huge expansion with Factorio: Space Age set for release on October 21st along with a big free 2.0 update for everyone. The expansion will be priced at $35, the same as the base game and seems it will be absolutely full of new toys for you.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Happy Birthday to GamingOnLinux - 15 years old today
Are those some spots I see in the mirror? Must be the teens. GamingOnLinux, the website, is another year older today and I'm still blown away by what we've achieved together. 15 years! I can hardly believe it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for July has Ghostrunner 2 and A Plague Tale: Requiem
Humble Choice has another fresh set of games available and it is once again a nice varied selection of titles. Here's your usual monthly run over the compatibly to see on Linux desktop and Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Comedy adventure 3 Minutes to Midnight set to release in August
After a good bit of silence, 3 Minutes to Midnight is pretty much done now with the developers noting they're reading it for release in August. This follows their Kickstarter success back in 2019.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for Farlight 84, Shadow Warrior 2, video improvements for 32bit games
Valve released their usual weekend upgrade of Proton Experimental for Linux desktop and Steam Deck, with an assortment of game improvements.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak adds English support plus Steam Deck upgrades
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak from Nihon Falcom, PH3 GmbH and NIS America, Inc. hit Steam back in March 2023. However, it was only supported for the Japanese language, now it's been updated in a big way with English language support and Steam Deck improvements too.