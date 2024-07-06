Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Twilio Confirms Data Breach After Hackers Leak 33M Authy User Phone Numbers
Twilio has confirmed a data breach after hackers leaked 33 million phone numbers associated with the Authy app.
Light Blue Touchpaper ☛ Two invitations to Cambridge [in honour of Ross Anderson]
TL;DR Two invitations to Cambridge (UK)
APNIC ☛ Where did DNSSEC go wrong?
Guest Post: What lessons can we learn from the development of DNSSEC?
Kubernetes Disaster Recovery: Best Practices and Methods
Kubernetes is the backbone of many contemporary infrastructure systems, and any compromise or failure can cause widespread issues.
The Guardian UK ☛ WA man set up fake free wifi at Australian airports and on flights to steal people’s data, police allege
The fake pages were allegedly set up at Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide airports, on domestic flights, and at other locations that police said were linked to the man’s previous employment.
Police launched an investigation in April after an airline reported its staff were worried about a suspicious wifi network that popped up during a domestic flight.
Federal police said on Friday they had discovered a portable wireless device, laptop and mobile phone when they searched the man’s baggage after he returned to Perth airport.