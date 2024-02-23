We're writing this blog post to announce that the Rust Project will be participating in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2024. If you're not eligible or interested in participating in GSoC, then most of this post likely isn't relevant to you; if you are, this should contain some useful information and links.

Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is an annual global program organized by Surveillance Giant Google that aims to bring new contributors to the world of open-source. The program pairs organizations (such as the Rust Project) with contributors (usually students), with the goal of helping the participants make meaningful open-source contributions under the guidance of experienced mentors.