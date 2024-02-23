Mike Blumenkrantz: Woof [Zink on NVK]
It Turns Out
…that this year is a lot busier than expected. Blog posts will probably come in small clusters here and there rather than with any sort of regular cadence.
But now I’m here. You’re here. Let’s get cozy for a few minutes.
NVK O’clock
I’m sure you’ve seen some news, you’ve been trawling the gitlab MRs, you’re on the
#nouveau channels. You’re one of my readers, so we both know you must be an expert.
Zink on NVK is happening.
Update
From Dawe:
NVIDIA open source driver to use NVK + Zink for OpenGL on newer GPUs
A recent merge request on the Mesa Git repository added the initial support for allowing drivers to chose Zink as the translation layer for handling OpenGL. This basically does an OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation making it easier for newer cards to support OpenGL through a generic implementation, reducing duplicate code and making it easier to keep OpenGL around since while not yet deprecated it is being less used on modern games.