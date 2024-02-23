Mike Blumenkrantz: Woof [Zink on NVK]

updated Feb 24, 2024



It Turns Out

…that this year is a lot busier than expected. Blog posts will probably come in small clusters here and there rather than with any sort of regular cadence.

But now I’m here. You’re here. Let’s get cozy for a few minutes.

NVK O’clock

I’m sure you’ve seen some news, you’ve been trawling the gitlab MRs, you’re on the #nouveau channels. You’re one of my readers, so we both know you must be an expert.

Zink on NVK is happening.

Update

From Dawe: