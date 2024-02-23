Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Dorothy Kabarozi: Conversations in Open Source: Insights from Informal chats with Open Source contributors.
Introduction
Open source embodies collaboration, innovation, and accessibility within the technological realm. Seeking personal insights behind the collaborative efforts, I engaged in conversations with individuals integral to the open source community, revealing the diversity, challenges, and impacts of their work.
Introducing MantisBT – a FOSS bug tracker
MantisBT, an abbreviation for Mantis Bug Tracker, is a widely-used open-source issue tracking system designed to facilitate project management and software development processes.
Collabora ☛ Almost a fully open-source boot chain for Rockchip's RK3588!
Now included in our Debian images & available via our GitLab, you can build a complete, working BL31 (Boot Loader stage 3.1), and replace the closed binary blob with an open-source binary that anyone can compile.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.08: Ubuntu 24.04 Features, Arkane Linux, grep, Fedora COSMIC and More
Check out the promising new features in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and a new immutable distro.
Michel Alexandre Salim ☛ Michel Lind: Hello Nushell!
After about two years of on-and-off work, I’m happy to report that Nushell has finally landed in Fedora and EPEL 9, and can be installed simply using sudo dnf --refresh install nu on Fedora and your favorite Enterprise GNU/Linux distribution (I’m partial to CentOS Stream myself, but also RHEL, AlmaLinux, etc.)
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ 18K commits
It took me 422 days to do my most recent 1,000 commits in the curl source code repository. Now at 18,001 commits. This is the most recent.
FSFE
Document Foundation ☛ We have received a Postcard from FSFE [Ed: 'FSFE' is FSF-EEE]
We have received a postcard from FSFE (Free Software Foundation Europe), with a nice small poem. Every time we see .ODT, every bell rings. LibreOffice, you are our wings: so good you make us fly editing for hours as well as on the fly.
Server
Kubernetes Blog ☛ A look into the Kubernetes Book Club | Kubernetes
Frederico Muñoz (FSM): Hello Carlos, thank you so much for your availability. To start with, could you tell us a bit about yourself?
Ubuntu ☛ Migrating from Cloudera to a modern data hub architecture
In the early 2010s, Apache Hadoop captured the imagination of the tech community.
