HardenedBSD is a fork of FreeBSD

Community Snapshot—May

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month. 

9to5Linux

LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

KDE Gear 25.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.1, the KDE Gear 25.04.2 release is here to fix an issue with bin clip effects disappearing after disabling a timeline clip in the Kdenlive video editor, fix the inconsistent availability of undoing after the end of a game in the KReversi game, and fixes the “whatsnew” actions in KAddressBook.

Wireshark 4.4.7 Network Protocol Analyzer Patches Security Flaw and Fixes Bugs

Wireshark 4.4.7 is here to patch a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-5601) that could allow a denial of service attack via packet injection or crafted capture file in Wireshark versions 4.4.0 to 4.4.6 and 4.2.0 to 4.2.12 due to a bug in the column utility module that leads to a dissection engine crash.

Rocky Linux 9.6 Is Available for Download, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6

Rocky Linux 9.6 continues to enhance the image-building and delivery process with openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder. KIWI, an open-source and modern image-building tool that enables a more consistent and maintainable workflow, was used to build most of the images in this release.

Luckfox Pico 2 Adopts RP2350A Dual-Core MCU, Launches at $3.99

The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.

Morse Micro and Gateworks Launch Wi-Fi HaLow Solution for Industrial Connectivity

Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

Avalue Introduces ACP-PI Boards as Raspberry Pi Alternatives

Avalue Technology has introduced two industrial single-board computers designed to match the Raspberry Pi form factor while addressing the requirements of edge computing and IoT integration. The new models, ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, offer ARM-based platforms for different embedded applications and performance demands.

Arti 1.4.4 is released: Continued work on Counter Galois Onion, and Conflux.

This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature. We have also continued preparing Arti for support of our Counter Galois Onion proposal feature.

HardenedBSD is a security-enhanced fork of FreeBSD. The HardenedBSD Project is implementing many exploit mitigation and security technologies on top of FreeBSD. The project started with Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) as an initial focal point and is now implementing further exploit mitigation techniques.

HardenedBSD aims to implement innovative exploit mitigation and security solutions for the FreeBSD community. Security is like an onion–it’s made up of layers. In order to be successful, attackers must peel back each layer. HardenedBSD takes a holistic approach to security by hardening the system and implementing exploit mitigation technologies. The project will work with FreeBSD and any other FreeBSD-based project to include their innovations.

The primary goal is to provide a clean-room reimplementation of the publicly-documented parts of the grsecurity patchset for Linux.

