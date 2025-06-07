HardenedBSD is a fork of FreeBSD

news

HardenedBSD is a security-enhanced fork of FreeBSD. The HardenedBSD Project is implementing many exploit mitigation and security technologies on top of FreeBSD. The project started with Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) as an initial focal point and is now implementing further exploit mitigation techniques.

HardenedBSD aims to implement innovative exploit mitigation and security solutions for the FreeBSD community. Security is like an onion–it’s made up of layers. In order to be successful, attackers must peel back each layer. HardenedBSD takes a holistic approach to security by hardening the system and implementing exploit mitigation technologies. The project will work with FreeBSD and any other FreeBSD-based project to include their innovations.

The primary goal is to provide a clean-room reimplementation of the publicly-documented parts of the grsecurity patchset for Linux.