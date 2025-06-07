news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 07, 2025



Quoting: EndeavourOS: A Distro That's All Things to All People - FOSS Force —

If you could make a Linux distribution that could be all things to all people — spanning the canyon-wide gulf between simplicity for new users just cutting their teeth on Linux and satisfying even the grayest of Linux graybeards — how exactly would you accomplish that?

EndeavourOS may have the answer to that question.

EndeavourOS, a rolling release Linux distribution based on Arch Linux and developed in the Netherlands, released its latest version earlier this year. Originally code-named Mercury when it launched in February, the release was renamed Mercury Neo in March after a few bug fixes and improvements were added to the online installation option.

The distro is a direct descendant of Antergos, which launched in 2012. In May 2019, Antergos announced it was shutting down “due to certain issues within the team,” and a few of its former lead contributors launched EndeavourOS the following month. A month after that, an ISO was released. Since then, EndeavourOS has been downloaded around a half-million times and has a thriving worldwide community.