Free and Open Source Software

mkws is a simple static site generator - LinuxLinks
mkws is a simple static site generator using sh as a templating language.
mkws uses *.upphtml files as templates which are processed via pp, a preprocessor that allows embedding sh code in files of any type by nesting it inside the #!\n token, where \n is a new line.
Berserk is a UCI compliant chess engine - LinuxLinks
Berserk is a strong open source chess engine. It’s an unusual chess engine with a unique style of play.
Berserk 6 and later use NNUE’s own position evaluation (proprietary architecture), which is improved in each new version of this engine.
Waycheck shows Wayland compositor details - LinuxLinks
Waycheck is a simple Qt6 application that displays all of the Wayland protocols that your compositor supports, and all of the protocols that it doesn’t support.
It can be used to compare protocol support between compositors, or if you’re working on your own compositor, to keep track of which protocols you still need to implement.
Paleta generates color palettes with ease - LinuxLinks
Paleta finds the dominant color palette from any image and manage palettes with Paleta. An intuitive tool for designers, artists, or anyone looking to streamline their color work.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: Overclocking - LinuxLinks
This is a multi-part blog looking at a Raspberry Pi 5 running Linux as a desktop computer.
In my previous article in this series, I ran a set of benchmarking comparing the Raspberry Pi 5 to an Intel N100 Mini PC. This article repeats some of the benchmarks but this time includes additional results by overclocking the Pi 5 by varying degrees.