Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—May

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month. 

9to5Linux

LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

KDE Gear 25.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.1, the KDE Gear 25.04.2 release is here to fix an issue with bin clip effects disappearing after disabling a timeline clip in the Kdenlive video editor, fix the inconsistent availability of undoing after the end of a game in the KReversi game, and fixes the “whatsnew” actions in KAddressBook.

Wireshark 4.4.7 Network Protocol Analyzer Patches Security Flaw and Fixes Bugs

Wireshark 4.4.7 is here to patch a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-5601) that could allow a denial of service attack via packet injection or crafted capture file in Wireshark versions 4.4.0 to 4.4.6 and 4.2.0 to 4.2.12 due to a bug in the column utility module that leads to a dissection engine crash.

Rocky Linux 9.6 Is Available for Download, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6

Rocky Linux 9.6 continues to enhance the image-building and delivery process with openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder. KIWI, an open-source and modern image-building tool that enables a more consistent and maintainable workflow, was used to build most of the images in this release.

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Pico 2 Adopts RP2350A Dual-Core MCU, Launches at $3.99

The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.

Morse Micro and Gateworks Launch Wi-Fi HaLow Solution for Industrial Connectivity

Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

Avalue Introduces ACP-PI Boards as Raspberry Pi Alternatives

Avalue Technology has introduced two industrial single-board computers designed to match the Raspberry Pi form factor while addressing the requirements of edge computing and IoT integration. The new models, ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, offer ARM-based platforms for different embedded applications and performance demands.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.4.4 is released: Continued work on Counter Galois Onion, and Conflux.

This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature. We have also continued preparing Arti for support of our Counter Galois Onion proposal feature.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 07, 2025

site generator

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with more bug fixes.


  
 


 
Ubuntu Devs Debate Splitting Linux Firmware to Reduce Size

  
To the majority of Ubuntu users

 
Fooyin – Foobar2000 Like Music Player Designed for Qt Desktop

  
Here’s a similar music player designed for Linux with KDE Plasma, LxQt, etc Qt based desktop environments

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
HardenedBSD is a fork of FreeBSD

  
HardenedBSD is a security-enhanced fork of FreeBSD

 
EndeavourOS: A Distro That’s All Things to All People

  
Our look at the popular Dutch Linux distribution EndeavourOS reveals an impressive distro that’s both easy to use and powerful enough for experienced users

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Ubuntu HowTos

  
Instructionals/Technical articles/videos about Ubuntu

 
today's leftovers

  
Web, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software etc.

 
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) and Security Leftovers

  
only 2 for now

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Games: Godot Engine and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients

  
gaming news

 
BSD: Wi-Fi on FreeBSD, Installing *BSD in 2025, BSD Now, and More

  
Stories about BSDs

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
redhat.com mostly

 
Graphics: NVIDIA and Mesa News

  
From GoL

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Purism, Fairphone, and More

  
hardware related stories

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android's biggest redesign in years expands to Google Messages piece by piece

 
Fastfetch 2.45 System Information Tool Brings New GPU Vendor Detection

  
Fastfetch 2.45 system information tool adds support for OnePlus devices

 
SELinux: finding an elegant solution for emulated Windows gaming on Tumbleweed

  
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed recently switched to using SELinux by default

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Games: Prime Gaming, Cattle Country, CoolerControl, and More

  
8 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Morse Micro and Gateworks Launch Wi-Fi HaLow Solution for Industrial Connectivity

  
The platform ships with a Linux Ubuntu board support package and includes a JTAG programmer

 
Why I recommend this Linux distro to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade to 11

  
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distribution designed with a familiar interface

 
Please welcome /e/OS 3.0!

  
it's out

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Windows Becomes Very Small (Less Than 1 in 10 Devices) in Dozens of Nations [original]

  
Due to Android's rise, Windows is now 'niche platform' in many places and Windows "10" reaching "end of life" will accelerate this

 
KDE Gear 25.04.2

  
Over 180 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear

 
Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad

  
To old-timers like me, Launchpad, the Canonical-run development hub

 
Dolphin Emulator 2506 Added New Audio System & Beyond 60 FPS Support

  
Dolphin, the free open-source emulator for GameCude and Wii games

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
FuguIta is a live system based on the OpenBSD operating system

  
FuguIta is a live system based on the OpenBSD operating system. It supports a wide variety of startup methods

 
How to choose the right Linux file system for your needs - and why ext4 is so popular

  
There are several Linux file systems

 
My go-to Linux search tool makes finding what you need easy and fast

  
If you're looking to add a powerhouse search tool to the Linux desktop

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS miscellany

 
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Operating Systems/Distros

  
some leftovers for now

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
hardware leftovers

 
Red Hat on Fedora Stretgy and Blacklisting in SELinux

  
Some IBM stuff

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related leftovers

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
today's howtos

  
7 howtos

 
Games: Steam Survey and FEX 2506 Tagged

  
Some gaming picks

 
KDE for Windows 10 Exiles

  
Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light

 
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 Adds UI Improvements, New Translations, and Bugfixes

  
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 has been released today as the latest stable version of this user-friendly tool for creating bootable media for Raspberry Pi devices, which brings various UI improvements, new translations, and bug fixes.

 
KDE Gear 25.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.04 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.

 
today's howtos

  
a dozen howtos

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Rocky Linux 9.6 Released with New WSL Support, Updated Packages

  
Rocky Linux 9.6 is out now

 
Security and Windows TCO

  
mostly Windows TCO

 
Glibc project revisits infrastructure security

  
LWN on GNU Projects

 
GNU Octave 10.2.0 Released

  
GNU Octave version 10.2.0 has been released and is now available for download

 
Games: UNDERTALE, Monster Train 2, VacuumTube, and More

  
latest 9 articles from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Maps for Android Automotive will stop clashing with your vehicle's UI

 
3 lessons I learned while using Linux as a Windows fanboy

  
Just under a month ago, I tried out Linux Mint as a Windows fanboy

 
Wireshark 4.4.7 Network Protocol Analyzer Patches Security Flaw and Fixes Bugs

  
Wireshark 4.4.7 has been released today as the seventh maintenance update to the latest Wireshark 4.4 stable series of this popular network protocol analyzer software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Bestatic is a static-site generator for human beings

  
This is free and open source software

 
Google Restricts Android Sideloading—What It Means for User Autonomy and the Future of Mobile Freedom

  
Google has recently implemented new restrictions on sideloading Android apps

 
Announcing Incus 6.13

  
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.13

 
VIDEO: Thunderbird Pro and Thundermail!

  
It’s been just over two months (!) since we first announced our upcoming Thunderbird Pro suite and Thundermail email service

 
LWN Articles About Linux Kernel Development

  
half a dozen for now

 
Cory Doctorow on how we lost the internet

  
In particular, the companies purchase financial information from a data broker before offering a nurse a shift

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Rocky Linux 9.6 Is Available for Download, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6

  
The Rocky Linux release engineering team announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.6 (codename Blue Onyx) as yet another free alternative to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6 operating system.