The M5Stack LLM630 Compute Kit is a development platform targeting edge computing and intelligent applications. It features Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, camera support, and expansion interfaces, designed to handle tasks such as computer vision, large language model processing, and other embedded applications.

The PocketBeagle 2 from the BeagleBoard.org Foundation introduces a compact design paired with enhanced performance and connectivity features. Built on the AM6232 processor, this board provides a 64-bit platform within the established PocketBeagle form factor.