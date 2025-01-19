Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

LLM630 Compute Kit with Wi-Fi 6, GbE, and LLM Support for Edge AI

The M5Stack LLM630 Compute Kit is a development platform targeting edge computing and intelligent applications. It features Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, camera support, and expansion interfaces, designed to handle tasks such as computer vision, large language model processing, and other embedded applications.

PocketBeagle 2 Offers Compact Design with AM6232 Processor

The PocketBeagle 2 from the BeagleBoard.org Foundation introduces a compact design paired with enhanced performance and connectivity features. Built on the AM6232 processor, this board provides a 64-bit platform within the established PocketBeagle form factor.

Orbbec Unveils Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and Pulsar SL450 at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Orbbec introduced the Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and the Pulsar SL450 dToF Single-Line LiDAR. The Gemini 215, designed for high-precision scanning, features depth measurement accuracy of less than 0.5 millimeters, multi-camera synchronization, and a lightweight build, making it suitable for various short-range 3D scanning applications.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2025

Notre Dame de Paris, night view

Updated This Past Day

  1. FOSDEM is Called "FOSDEM" Because of Richard Stallman (RMS)
    The overlap there seems timely; yesterday RMS spoke in French-speaking (in part) Switzerland where questions in French were accepted
  2. January 20: Richard Stallman Talk in Europe
    evening time in Europe, around midday in the United States and Canada
  3. Slopwatch: Too Lazy to Write Real Articles, Offloading to Chatbots Instead (LLM Slop About "Linux")
    The Web was already full of garbage before the LLM frenzy. Now it's even worse.

    New

  4. Links 18/01/2025: Restoring the Great Wall of China and Economic Expansion in China
    Links for the day
  5. Guardian Digital (linuxsecurity.com) is Spamming the Web With Microsoft's Promotional LLM Slop About UEFI 'Secure' Boot (Which is Against Real Security)
    This is an attack on honest journalism
  6. Links 18/01/2025: TikTok's Endgame, "Car Freedom", and Spying in Cars 'Fines' GM (Settlement)
    Links for the day
  7. Links 18/01/2025: Apple Getting Out of Hey Hi (AI) Slop (Too Much Misinformation), Chaffbots/Chatbots Try to Settle Copyright Infringement Lawsuits
    Links for the day
  8. What Fake News Sites Are Doing to GNU/Linux
    The LLM slop about Linux serves two purposes
  9. Links 18/01/2025: Microsofters Upset at Microsoft's Ridiculous Rebrands (Excuse for Massive Price Hikes), Chaffbot Company ('Open'AI) Faces More Lawsuits
    Links for the day
  10. Gemini Links 18/01/2025: Surge in Illnesses, ctags, and Gemsync
    Links for the day
  11. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  12. IRC Proceedings: Friday, January 17, 2025
    IRC logs for Friday, January 17, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-01-12 to 2025-01-18
    1296 /n/2025/01/15/Total_Lock_down_Ambitions_Part_I_DRM_and_TPM_Need_Not_be_the_Fu.shtml
    955 /n/2025/01/13/Aaron_Swartz_Died_12_Years_Ago_After_a_Vicious_Government_Campa.shtml
    924 /n/2025/01/10/More_IBM_Layoffs_2025.shtml
    761 /n/2025/01/13/The_Word_About_the_Upcoming_Talk_by_Richard_Stallman_Scheduled_.shtml
    667 /n/2025/01/15/Computer_Users_Aren_t_Zoo_Animals.shtml
    626 /browse/latest.shtml
    604 /n/2025/01/11/Links_11_01_2025_Social_Control_Media_Facing_Sanctions_Carter_R.shtml
    538 /browse/index.shtml
    529 /n/2025/01/12/Links_12_01_2025_Microsoft_Admits_It_s_Laying_Off_Staff_Only_Wh.shtml
    502 /n/2025/01/12/Bots_Covering_Debian_Releases.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life
Bubi at 400 [original]
good at uptimes here
Linux Devices and Open Hardware: PocketBeagle, RISC-V, and Nvidia Project DIGITS Running GNU/Linux
Some hardware picks
GNOME 48 Expands Core Apps With New Audio Player
When GNOME 48 is released in March it will debut with a brand-new audio player
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.
Apple Wants People to Use Proprietary Software to Run "Linux"
Parallels Desktop
Deepin 25 Preview: A Sleek Redesign with Major Under-the-Hood Changes
Deepin 25 changes direction
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Hardware and Mobile Leftovers
some gadgets and such
Security Leftovers
Security links, 4 more for now
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Lunduke, and GNU World Order
3 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Events: Daniel Pocock on FOSDEM (Belgium), LSFMM+BPF 2025, and More
3 picks for now
PostgreSQL Picks: Logical replication, workshop, PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.5
some psql news
Cinnamon 6.4 Landed in LMDE 6 “Faye”
The Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment and many other goodies debuted in the new Linux Mint 22.1
Kodi 21.2 is Out! Significantly Faster Library Scan & Lots of Fixes
Kodi, the popular free open-source home theater software
Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
The lightweight and open-source web browser written in the FLTK 1.3 GUI toolkit is still alive and has been updated today to version 3.2 as another hefty update.
This Week in GNOME #183 Updated Flatpak
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 10 to January 17
Wine, KDE, and Red Hat
GNU/Linux leftovers
Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Old Machines, Homelabs, and GNU/Linux
Hardware coverage
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
Security incidents and more
The Arch Linux Community Survey Results Are Here
What do Arch Linux users prefer
today's leftovers
mostly FOSS picks
Security and Windows TCO
the dark side
Open Hardware and Linux: ESP32, RISC-V, System76, and More
hardware focus
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
7 Docker containers that make Linux the perfect OS for a home lab
Linux powers most servers in the world
Games Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, GNU/Linux, and GamingOnLinux
Gaming news, mostly GamingOnLinux
Outlook for the new year 2025
Happy new year 2025! I wish a great year for you, and the global LibreOffice community
Red Hat is Promoting LLM Slop (Unethical), Fiscal Bubbles, and Sponsored (Bribed) Press
Red Hat today sucks
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Dragora – independent Linux distribution
Dragora is an independent Linux distribution
This Week in Plasma: Getting Plasma 6.3 in Great Shape
We're barely a week into the Plasma 6.3 beta period
7 Raspberry Pi-Based Laptops and Tablets for Tinkerers
Raspberry-powered laptops and tablets can be the perfect pick for your projects
5 lightweight Linux distributions that will bring your old PC back to life
If you have an aging computer and want to repurpose it
Security Leftovers
Security related news
today's leftovers
FOSS and more
AlmaLinux and Red Hat Leftovers
mostly corporate things
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
Applications: Jellyfin, syslog-ng, and Best SSH Client for GNU/Linux
some software news
GNU Project: Guix User and Contributor Survey, FreeIPMI 1.6.15 release
What's new in GNU
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and System76
and more
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical post
Programming Leftovers
Geolytica and more
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.10, Linux 6.6.72, and Linux 6.1.125
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
Android Leftovers
The Most Expensive Phones Aren't iPhones—They Run Android
LibreOffice 25.2 RC2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2025
10 Linux apps I install on every new machine (and why you should, too)
If you're wondering which apps take priority on your new Linux machine
Klassy for development version of Plasma
You might have seen the awesome Klassy theme by Paul McAuley for Qt applications and window decorations for KWin
Security and Windows TCO
Windows TCO and more
Games: Cubic Odyssey, THREAT VECTOR, and More
7 articles from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Your Android-Powered Car is About To Get a Lot More Apps
PureOS Crimson Development Report: December 2024
It’s a new year, and we are excited for the developments coming this year to Librem devices
MX Linux 23.5 Released with Xfce 4.20 and Linux 6.12 LTS, Based on Debian 12.9
MX Linux 23.5 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
3 reasons Pop!_OS might be the best Linux distro for gamers
There are some excellent Linux distros available
Sponsored Puff Piece, Microsoft Openwashing by OSI, and Programming
today's leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux
Raspberry Pi for BBS and All The Attacks On The RP2350
A pair of Raspberry Pi stories
today's howtos
4 howtos for now
GNU/Linux Applications: apt Clean Up Utilities, Libvirt 11.0.0, Bottles 51.18, Stacer, and More
Applications for BSD and GNU/Linux in particular
ExTiX – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
ExTiX is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
Kirigami Addons 1.7.0
Kirigami Addons is a collection of additional components for Kirigami applications
Security and Windows TCO
patches, Windows TCO, and more
EasyOS Daedalus-series 6.5.5 and More
EasyOS news
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles