Why We Have Essentially Won the Hearing

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2025,

updated Jan 19, 2025



A small win for journalism in the UK

A few days ago the High Court of Justice issued an order largely in our favour after some insecure online bully represented by a spoiled brat challenged things we had published. The judge (they're called "Masters") could see what was truly going on.

To be very clear, reporting facts isn't illegal. Showing public posts of public figures isn't illegal. It's essential in a democratic society.

We're not even talking about a private and discreet person. This is a person who uploads much of his life to the open Internet. Heck, he's even naming all the medications that he's taking! What kind of privacy proponent gives away to the general public all his symptoms by saying out loud his prescriptions?

Software Freedom-centric people would never take any serious security advice from one who foolishly unloads his own medical record to the open Net/Web, revealing physical (not counting mental, seeing a shrink is also an open admission) problems like COVID-19, TB, chest scans, needles in eyes, even chromosome-related dysfunction.

We are very glad that the judge saw the case for what it is. There's even encouragement to end it.

On Friday afternoon/night we went out to celebrate. We'll do the same tomorrow (Monday) and then again on Tuesday. We've meanwhile begun removing the old Christmas decorations. Next up (around May) we'll work on the Tux Machines party (21 years). █