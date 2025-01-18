Hardware and Mobile Leftovers
-
Ruben Schade ☛ The OpenWrt One, and NameTLAs
The news of this slipped me by last year, but I just saw OpenWrt has their own hardware now, based on the BananaPi: [...]
-
Linus Åkesson ☛ The Family Bass
I connected a Family BASIC keyboard to an NES via a bespoke adapter in order to play its unique triangle waveform live.
-
Hackaday ☛ Android Head Unit Gets Volume Knob Upgrade
Touch screen head units are pretty much the norm these days. Many compromise with annoying on-screen volume controls or tiny buttons. If you find yourself with such a unit, you might like to hack in a real volume knob. [Daniel Ross] shows us how to do just that.
-
Mobile Systems
-
Connor Tumbleson ☛ Apktool v2.11.0 Released
Apktool v2.11.0 has been released! This release packs a major under the hood rewrite by Igor Eisberg which has paved the way for future stability and enhancements. This release also provides support for API 35/36 of Android while fixing a few issues during disassembly. If you aren't interested in the details and just want the changes and download just head on the bottom or the doc site.
-