Hardware and Mobile Leftovers

The M5Stack LLM630 Compute Kit is a development platform targeting edge computing and intelligent applications. It features Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, camera support, and expansion interfaces, designed to handle tasks such as computer vision, large language model processing, and other embedded applications.

The PocketBeagle 2 from the BeagleBoard.org Foundation introduces a compact design paired with enhanced performance and connectivity features. Built on the AM6232 processor, this board provides a 64-bit platform within the established PocketBeagle form factor.

At CES 2025, Orbbec introduced the Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and the Pulsar SL450 dToF Single-Line LiDAR. The Gemini 215, designed for high-precision scanning, features depth measurement accuracy of less than 0.5 millimeters, multi-camera synchronization, and a lightweight build, making it suitable for various short-range 3D scanning applications.

ASRock Industrial has introduced the 4X4 BOX AI300 Series, a compact system built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. This fanned system includes features such as 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports, support for four displays, and flexible storage options.

The Milk-V Oasis, a highly anticipated RISC-V-based Mini-ITX motherboard, has been officially put on hold. Despite its promising features and bold vision, the project was suspended indefinitely due to development challenges and uncontrollable factors, according to the Milk-V team.