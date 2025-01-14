posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2025



Quoting: F3OS - Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

F3OS (The Free Family-Friendly Operating System) is a Linux distribution based on Debian Stable that includes DNS-based web filtering designed to prevent access to pornographic and other objectionable websites, using your choice of any of eight free publicly-available DNS filtering services.

There are three editions available which have a different desktop environment. There are plans to add more editions.