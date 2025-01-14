posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2025



Quoting: OSGeoLive - Linux distribution focusing on geospatial software - LinuxLinks —

OSGeoLive is a self-contained bootable DVD, USB thumb drive or Virtual Machine based on Lubuntu, that allows you to try a wide variety of open source geospatial software without installing anything. It is composed entirely of free software, allowing it to be freely distributed, duplicated and passed around.

It provides pre-configured applications for a range of geospatial use cases, including storage, publishing, viewing, analysis and manipulation of data. It also contains sample datasets and documentation.