Best Free and Open Source Software

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Cisco Modeling Labs - LinuxLinks
Cisco Modeling Labs is an on-premises network simulation tool that runs on workstations and servers and allows you to quickly and easily simulate Cisco or multi-vendor networks. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux.
MyNav - workspace and session management TUI - LinuxLinks
MyNav is a powerful terminal-based workspace navigator and session manager built in Go.
MyNav helps developers organize and manage multiple projects through an intuitive interface, seamlessly integrating with tmux sessions.
cations - habit tracker - LinuxLinks
You can complete each ion every day to extend your streak: the number of consecutive days that you’ve completed an ion. If you miss a day, your streak will reset to 0. Don’t be demotivated, though; the important part is getting back on track.
U++ - rapid application development framework - LinuxLinks
Rapid development is achieved by the smart and aggressive use of C++ rather than through fancy code generators. In this respect, U++ competes with popular scripting languages while preserving C/C++ runtime characteristics.
The U++ integrated development environment, TheIDE, introduces modular concepts to C++ programming. It features BLITZ-build technology to speedup C++ rebuilds up to 4 times, Visual designers for U++ libraries, a Topic++ system for documenting code and creating rich text resources for applications (like help and code documentation) and Assist++ – a powerful C++ code analyzer that provides features like code completion, navigation and transformation.
TheIDE can work with GCC, Clang, MinGW and Visual C++ and contains a full featured debugger. TheIDE can also be used to develop non-U++ applications.
fingerterm - terminal emulator - LinuxLinks
fingerterm is a terminal emulator with a custom virtual keyboard.
It is designed specifically for (but not limited to) use on the Nokia N9 and Jolla’s Jolla devices.
