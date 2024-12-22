Operating Systems and Free Software Leftovers
Operating Systems
GNU/Linux Games
Forbes ☛ Will ‘Civ 7’ Run On Steam Deck And Linux?
Newly updated PC requirements for Civ 7 release paint a positive outlook for GNU/Linux and Steam Deck users. Plus: does the game even NEED a GNU/Linux version?
Distributions
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Daedalus no wired internet in containers
For those who have ethernet wired Internet, running Easy Daedalus, there is no Internet connection in containers. The problem was reported to the forum: [...]
Liam Proven ☛ Plan 9 is a bicycle
Someone on Reddit asked how easy it was to do "simple stuff" on 9front.This is not a GNU/Linux distribution. It is an experimental research OS.Look, all GNU/Linux distros are the same kernel with different tools slapped on top. Mostly the GNU tools and a bunch of other stuff. GNU/Linux is one operating system.Linux is a GPL implementation of a simple monolithic 1970s Unix kernel. All the BSDs are BSD-licensed implementations of a simple monolithic 1970s Unix kernel.Taking a high-level view they are different implementations of the same design.So it's very easy to port the same apps to all of them. All run Firefox and Thunderbird and LibreOffice. They are slightly different flavours of a single design.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/51
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
The end is near—the end of 2024, of course. This will be the last weekly review I’ll compose this year, as I’ll be logging off for the next two weeks. But worry not: Tumbleweed will continue rolling as it did in the past. So if you have spare time, feel free to submit your changes when they are ready.
Debian Family
Data Swamp ☛ Presentation of Pi-hole
This blog post is about the project Pi-hole, a libre software suite to monitor and filter DNS requests over a local network.
Pi-hole official project page
Pi-hole is Linux based, it is a collection of components and configuration that can be installed on Linux, or be used from a Raspberry PI image ready to write on a flash memory.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Home Assistant ☛ The era of open voice assistants has arrived - Home Assistant
We all deserve a voice assistant that doesn’t harvest our data and arbitrarily limit features. In the same way Home Assistant made private and local home automation a viable option, we believe the same can, and must be done for voice assistants.
Since we began developing our open-source voice assistant for Home Assistant, one key element has been missing - great hardware that’s simple to set up and use. Hardware that hears you, gives you clear feedback, and seamlessly fits into the home. Affordable and high-quality voice hardware will let more people join in on its development and allow anyone to preview the future of voice assistants today. Setting a standard for the next several years to base our development around.
