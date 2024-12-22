If you need to scan the machines on your network for vulnerabilities...

If you need to scan the machines on your network for vulnerabilities and are looking for one of the easiest options available, Vuls is a great way to go.

Vuls allows you to scan multiple operating systems using multiple methods, such as a fast scan and a deep scan. One of the nice things about Vuls is that it’s agentless, so you don’t have to worry about installing agents on every machine you need to scan. Vuls uses several vulnerability databases, such as NVD, JVN, OVAL, RHSA/ALAS/ELSA/FreeBSD-SA, and Changelog — so you can be sure if there’s a vulnerability, Vuls will catch it.

With Vuls, you can do both local and remote scanning. All remote scanning is done via SSH, so any targets will have to accept incoming SSH connections for it to work.