Security Leftovers
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Staying OSS Safe During the Holidays [Ed: More FUD than anything else, as usual]
The holiday season is upon us, and while many of us are gearing up for festivities, gift shopping, and reconnecting with loved ones, it’s also a time when cybersecurity threats loom larger than ever. Supply-chain attacks such as SolarWinds and Log4Shell happened during the holiday season, as that is a time of not only especially high usage of technology, but also a time when people are more focused on rest and travel.
Federal News Network ☛ More CISA staff would keep working under DHS’ revised shutdown plan
Under a new plan, about one-third of CISA's staff will keep working through a shutdown. But experts are still concerned about the impact on U.S. cyber defenses.
The New Stack ☛ Vuls: A Free, Open Source Vulnerability Scanner for Linux
If you need to scan the machines on your network for vulnerabilities...
If you need to scan the machines on your network for vulnerabilities and are looking for one of the easiest options available, Vuls is a great way to go.
Vuls allows you to scan multiple operating systems using multiple methods, such as a fast scan and a deep scan. One of the nice things about Vuls is that it’s agentless, so you don’t have to worry about installing agents on every machine you need to scan. Vuls uses several vulnerability databases, such as NVD, JVN, OVAL, RHSA/ALAS/ELSA/FreeBSD-SA, and Changelog — so you can be sure if there’s a vulnerability, Vuls will catch it.
With Vuls, you can do both local and remote scanning. All remote scanning is done via SSH, so any targets will have to accept incoming SSH connections for it to work.
TecAdmin ☛ What does the apt update Command Do?
If you’re a GNU/Linux user, and you use distros such as Ubuntu or Debian, then you will have surely seen the command apt update. But what is it, exactly, and why do you want to run it often?
Pen Test Partners ☛ Practice being punched in the face. The realities of incident response preparation
“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.” This Mike Tyson boxing quote perfectly encapsulates the chaos of a cybersecurity breach.