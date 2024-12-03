posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 03, 2024



Quoting: Kate - 1500 accepted merge requests! - Kate —

I thank you all for the great contributions of the last years.

Let's hope we see even more contributions in the future.

If you are unsure how to contribute, just take a look at the existing merged stuff as reference.

The upcoming 24.12 release will be a good one, we did polish Kate a lot.

I know not all is well on the world, but I still hope you have a good end of the year and an even better start in the new one!