Kate - 1500 accepted merge requests!
Quoting: Kate - 1500 accepted merge requests! - Kate —
I thank you all for the great contributions of the last years.
Let's hope we see even more contributions in the future.
If you are unsure how to contribute, just take a look at the existing merged stuff as reference.
The upcoming 24.12 release will be a good one, we did polish Kate a lot.
I know not all is well on the world, but I still hope you have a good end of the year and an even better start in the new one!