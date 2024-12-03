Free and Open Source Software
niri is a scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor.
Windows are arranged in columns on an infinite strip going to the right. Opening a new window never causes existing windows to resize.
Every monitor has its own separate window strip. Windows can never “overflow” onto an adjacent monitor.
Workspaces are dynamic and arranged vertically. Every monitor has an independent set of workspaces, and there’s always one empty workspace present all the way down.
The workspace arrangement is preserved across disconnecting and connecting monitors where it makes sense. When a monitor disconnects, its workspaces will move to another monitor, but upon reconnection they will move back to the original monitor.
This is free and open source software.
Subiquity - installer framework for Ubuntu - LinuxLinks
Subiquity is an installer framework for Ubuntu. It provides the Ubuntu Server with a text-based installation user interface and Ubuntu Core first-boot configuration. Subiquity is also the back end for the Ubuntu Desktop installer.
Subiquity’s text UI is available for testing without actually installing anything to a system or a VM. Subiquity developers make use of this for rapid development.
This is free and open source software.
vtop - graphical activity monitor for the command line - LinuxLinks
vtop is a graphical activity monitor for the command line.
vtop uses drawille to draw CPU and memory charts with Unicode braille characters, helping you visualize spikes. The software also groups processes with the same name together.
This is free and open source software.
Draco - build client side web application - LinuxLinks
Draco is a Rust library for building client side web applications with Web Assembly.
Draco is modeled after The Elm Architecture and Redux. A Draco application implements the draco::Application trait, which includes one type and two functions.
This is free and open source software.
Saber - notes app built for handwriting - LinuxLinks
Saber uses a dual-password system to protect your notes from anyone but you, even if they have complete control over the server. You can safely store your notes on the official Saber server, another server, or even host your own.
This is free and open source software.